TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine.
It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father's slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed.
The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still, less than two months ago the 18-year-old gymnast hobbled around the podium at the U.S. championships, getting by more on grit than anything else.
Tokyo seemed far away. The top of the Olympic podium, even further.
Then suddenly, there she was on Thursday night as a tinny version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" echoed across Ariake Gymnastics Centre. Gold medal around her neck. A watch party back home among the Hmong-American community in her native Minnesota raging. A victory she never envisioned not yet sinking in.
"It's crazy," Lee said after winning the Olympic all-around title following a tight duel with Brazil's Rebeca Andrade. "It doesn't seem like real life."
Even though the pain in Lee's foot eased — funny how it seemed to get better the more she trained — she arrived in Japan figuring her best shot was at a silver medal. Sure, she'd beaten good friend and reigning Olympic champion Simone Biles during the final day of the U.S. Olympic Trials last month, but that was an anomaly, right?
Then Biles opted out of the all-around competition to focus on her mental health following an eight-year run atop the sport.
Everything was on the table. Gold included. Lee took it with a brilliant set on uneven bars, a nervy performance on beam and a floor exercise that made up for in execution what it might have lacked in aggression.
Her total of 57.433 points was just enough to top Andrade, who earned the first gymnastics all-around medal by a Latin American athlete but missed out on gold when she stepped out of bounds twice during her floor routine.
Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova added bronze to the gold she won in the team final. American Jade Carey, who joined the competition after Biles pulled out, finished eighth.
Biles' decision to sit out led to the jarring sight of the gymnast considered the greatest of all time cheering on Lee and the rest of the 24-woman field from the stands with the gold that's been hers for so long now in play for everyone else.
Still, Lee did her best to not think about the stakes. She FaceTimed with her father John — who was paralyzed from the chest down during a freak accident in Minnesota just days before the 2019 national championships — before the meet, just like always. He told her to relax. So she did. Or at least, she tried.
Lee admitted she was getting "in her head" a little bit while prepping for her bar routine, the one that's currently the hardest in the world. She didn't exactly look nervous. The 15.300 the judges rewarded her for a series of intricate connections and releases tied Andrade's near-perfect Cheng vault for the highest score of the night.
Yet it wasn't Lee's brilliance that made the difference but her guts. She nearly came off the balance beam while executing a wolf turn — basically a seated spin — needed to suction cup her toes to the 4-inch slab of wood to stay on. Her score of 13.833 moved her in front of Andrade heading into the floor exercise.
Going first, Lee opted for a routine with three tumbling passes instead of four, hoping better execution would override any potential tenths she surrendered by not doing a fourth pass. Her 13.700 was steady, but it left an opening for Andrade.
The 21-year-old Brazilian, two years removed from a third surgery to repair a torn ACL in her knee, had the best floor score of the contenders during qualifying. Yet she bounded out of bounds with both feet at the end of her first tumbling pass. And her right foot stepped off the white mat and onto the surrounding blue carpet.
Needing a 13.802 to win, Andrade received a 13.666 instead. Not that she particularly cared. She wasn't even sure she would make it to Tokyo until she won the all-around at the Pan American Championships two months ago. She was in tears as she watched her country's flag raised during an Olympic gymnastics ceremony for the first time.
"This medal represents all Brazil," she said.
The gold, however, remains in possession of the Americans. Lee's victory marked the fifth straight by a U.S. woman, with the past three Olympic champions all being women of color.
Biles and 2012 gold medalist Gabby Douglas are Black. Lee's parents are Hmong, an ethnic group who have historically lived in the mountains of Southeast Asia. Lee's parents emigrated from Laos to Minnesota, which has the largest concentration of Hmong in the U.S. A large group of friends and family gathered in Minneapolis to watch her make history. She hopes the image of a Hmong standing in front of the world and on top of her sport resonates in a community she sometimes feels can be too restrictive.
"I want people to know that you can reach your dreams and you can just do what you want to do," she said. "Because you never know what's going to happen in the end."
___
Great Britain's Bethany Shriever has spoiled Colombian Mariana Pajon's bid for a third straight gold medal in BMX racing.
Shriever jumped out to an early lead and held off Pajon at the finish in her first Olympics. Dutch rider Merel Smulders took bronze.
Pajon became the first rider to win two BMX racing gold medals with her victory at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Niek Kimmann of the Netherlands won the men's race, edging Great Britain's Kye Whyte at the finish line. Carlos Ramirez Yepes of Colombia took bronze.
Reigning men's gold medalist Connor Fields of the United States did not make it to the finals after a violent crash in the third semifinal heat. He was taken off on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance after crashing on the first turn.
___
Reigning BMX racing gold medalist Connor Fields of the United States has been carried off on a stretcher after crashing in the third semifinal heat at the Tokyo Olympics.
Fields was fourth after his opening two heats and landed hard off a jump heading into the first turn in the third run. The 28-year-old from Las Vegas slammed into the turn and lay on the track as medical personnel rushed out to help him.
Fields was attended to for several minutes before being carried away. He qualified for the finals, but will not be able to race.
He became the first American BMX rider to win gold at the 2016 Rio Games and was a favorite to win it again in Tokyo.
___
New Zealand held off a late charge from Germany over the final 250 meters to win the men's eight in the final rowing event of the Tokyo Games.
The Kiwi boat beat the Germans by 0.96 seconds. It was the second rowing gold of the day for New Zealand after Emma Twigg won the women's single sculls.
Great Britain rallied late to take bronze in the men's eight. The U.S. finished fourth, leaving American rowers without a medal in Tokyo.
___
Paula Reto of South Africa has tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play at the Olympic women's golf competition next week at Kasumigaseki Country Club. She had not yet left for Tokyo.
She is the first female golfer with a positive test. The men's competition lost Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau to positive test results.
Reto has been replaced in the 60-player field by Diksha Dagar of India. Women's golf starts on Wednesday.
___
Canada has won the rowing women's eight gold medal. They stormed to an early lead, then held off New Zealand over the final 200 meters to win.
The victory ended American dominance in the event. The U.S. had won three consecutive Olympic gold medals but fell to fourth at the Sea Forest Waterway. The Americans were dropped by the leaders early and were never in medal position for the entire race.
China finished third for the bronze medal.
___
Greece's Stefanos Ntouskos made a strong closing burst over the the final 250 meters to win the men's single sculls at the Sea Forest Waterway.
Ntouskas led early only to see Norway's Kjetil Borch begin to close the gap with 500 meters to go. Ntouskas then found the late power to pull away and build a lead as large as a boat length down the stretch.
Borch won silver. Croatia's Damir Martin rallied late to take the bronze.
___
Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman have moved on to the Olympic beach volleyball knockout round after having just a little bit of trouble against the Netherlands.
Starting in a drizzle and finishing in a downpour, the No. 2 seeded Americans lost the opening set of the match 22-20. It was the first set they have lost in the Tokyo Games. They trailed 12-9 in the second before scoring four straight points and seven of the next eight to take it 21-17.
In the tiebreaking set, they pulled away to beat the winless Dutch pair of Sanne Keizer and Madelein Meppelink 15-5.
The victory gave the four U.S. beach volleyball teams — two men's and two women's — a 9-1 record in these Olympics. Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne (2-0) play their final match of the round robin on Friday night. Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes (2-0) finish up against Brazil on Saturday morning. Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena are good for at least one more match after finishing the preliminary round 2-1.
___
New Zealand's Emma Twigg has won gold in the women's single sculls at the Tokyo Games. She bolted to an early lead, then finished with a surge over the final 500 meters to dominate.
Twigg had finished fourth in the previous two Olympics but easily shrugged off Russia's Hanna Prakatsen, who won silver at the Sea Forest Waterway.
Magdalena Lobnig of Austria won bronze.
