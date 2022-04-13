The return of senior Gavin Alveti was a sight-for-sore eyes for the Harding Academy Wildcats.
Alveti, who suffered an injured eye after being hit by a pitch against Little Rock Episcopal on April 1, returned to the lineup against Pangburn and helped the Wildcats to a 4-0 win over the Tigers on Monday.
Alveti, wearing protective eye ware, Alveti was 1 for 3 with an RBI at the plate. On the mound, Alveti pitched a complete-game shut out, giving up only 3 hits while striking out 10. He walked one batter.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third when Harding Academy scored two runs. Isaac Baker led off with a walk and scored on a single by Kyler Hoover, Kam Hoover singled and scored on a double by Alveti.
Harding Academy scored two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Daniel Henley was hit by a pitch, and Kam Hoover was hit by a pitch. They scored on a double by Kyler Hoover.
Braxton Butler led Pangburn with 2 hits. Trever Evans had one hit.
Kyler Hoover led Harding Academy with 2 hits and 3 RBIs. Also getting hits were Alveti, Henley and Kam Hoover.
