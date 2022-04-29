Harding Academy baseball coach Shane Fullerton describes senior pitcher Gavin Alveti as a natural-born leader, and he is not afraid to lead by example.
“He is something special. Gavin is a senior leader in every way that makes it so easy to love that kid,” Fullerton said. “With his leadership, his heart, stamina out on the mound, he wants the ball in his hand and gather people around him to encourage them when the chips are down.”
Alveti led Harding Academy to an 8-0 win over Rose Bud to win the 3A-2 district tournament title, and the Wildcats will continue the to defend their Class 3A Championship crown in Walnut Ridge.
Alveti completed the game with 92 pitches, striking out nine and had zero walks while scattering five hits. He was able to work out of two scoring threats by the Ramblers by commanding the fastball, but Alveti’s slider was sharp, and he controlled the strike zone.
With one out in the first inning Rose Bud, second batter in the lineup, third baseman Russ Martin, hit a ball into the infield, and he was able to beat it out for an infield single. Senior Kyle Hannah followed by hitting the ball sharply off of the glove of Alveti. The baseball was deflected to second baseman Kam Hoover, who flipped the ball to his brother, shortstop Kyler Hoover to record the fielder’s choice.
Alveti left a fastball over the plate, and Rose Bud’s Bryce Walls was able to get the barrel of the bat on the ball and placed the ball in right field moving Hannah to third.
Calmly, Alveti went back to the top of the mound and focused on the goal. He did not panic and he was able to strike out Rose Bud’s starting first baseman Brayden Sherwood for the third out of the inning and strand two Ramblers on the corner bases.
“This senior class has their own leadership style,” Fullerton said. “Like Andrew Miller started playing baseball this year, he wanted to be a part and does a good job when he gets to play. But when he is not, he has got a good look on his face in their dugout and he is encouraging teammates. Chris Anderson does not speak out very much but he always plays hard.”
Anderson played hard at the plate for the Wildcats, hitting three doubles in the game and scored one run for Harding Academy.
Harding Academy senior designated hitter Cooper Welch had two hits and one RBI. Issac Baker also two hits and an RBI. Eli Wallis hit a double in the second inning and knocked in two runs for the Wildcats.
Rose Bud coach Taylor Cooper said after the game that his starting pitcher, junior Zack Rodgers, worked hard and showed some grit as he battled against Harding Academy. Rodgers gave up seven runs and eight hits but walked six and struck out one. Cooper also said the offense for the Ramblers just could not get a timely hit that could have changed the complexion of the game.
“I call him our secret weapon, obviously nothing overpowering. I have used him three or four times during the midweek games and a couple of conference games because I knew that he would throw strikes,” Cooper said. “He kept them off balance, and he gave us a shot.”
Cooper said that he believes that Rose Bud baseball fans can see the growth of the team, they started the season rough and the chemistry of the team was being formulated.
“We have not hit our stride yet, we still have a lot of room to go up,” Cooper said. “From the very beginning some guys have come a long way and I think our best baseball is still yet to come.”
Harding Academy will be on the road in the 3A regionals being played in Walnut Ridge beginning on Thursday, and hope to still be in the championship game Saturday May 7. Joining the Wildcats in the Regional from the 3A-2 Conference will be Rose Bud, Pangburn and Clinton.
“It always feels good to win,” Fullerton said. “It is one of the goals but for us everyday we are just blessed to be with our guys. We are not perfect, not even close, but they have a way of expecting excellence from themselves and their teammates. We love coaching them, but we love them guys.”
Pangburn Tigers
Pangburn beat Clinton 5-2 to win the third-place game of the 3A-2 district tournament Thursday.
Pangburn scored once in the first, three times in the second and once in the fifth.
Scoring were Braxton Butler, Cole Ramsey, Brison Hitchings, Stephen Tourmajan and Trevor Evans. Ramsey hit a home run in the second inning.
