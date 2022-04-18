HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez homered twice with four RBIs in his return after missing five games because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols to lead the Houston Astros to an 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels in their home opener Monday night.
But the Astros lost Jose Altuve in the eighth inning with an apparent injury. He fell to the ground after legging out an infield single. It wasn't what the injury was, and team didn't immediately provide details on it.
Alvarez, who had three hits, put the Astros up early with his 417-foot shot to the second deck off Michael Lorenzen (1-1) in the first inning, scoring Michael Brantley. The Angels tied it in the second before Houston added two runs in the fourth inning to regain the lead.
Alex Bregman doubled with no outs in the seventh, and then Alvarez connected again — a homer to the bullpen in right center to push the lead to 7-3. Alvarez has three home runs so far this season, and it was his ninth multi-homer game of his career.
Houston starter Luis García (1-0) allowed four hits and three runs with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings for the win. Phil Maton, Rafael Montero and Hector Neris combined to shut out the Angels the rest of the way.
Lorenzen took the loss after allowing four hits and four runs with two walks in 3 1/3 innings.
Max Stassi hit a solo homer for the Angels, who were without star Mike Trout. He sat with a bruised left hand after being hit by a pitch Sunday.
Brantley singled with one out in the first before Alvarez sent a slider into the right field stands with two outs to make it 2-0.
The Angels tied it up on a two-out double by Tyler Wade in the second inning.
Lorenzen's bases-loaded walk of rookie Jeremy Peña with one out in the fourth put the Astros on top 3-2. Lorenzen then plunked Jose Siri on the hand to score another run and end his night.
With two outs in the sixth, Stassi homered to right field to cut the lead to 4-3 and chase García.
The Astros had runners at first and third with one out in the sixth when Martín Maldonado drove in a run on a sacrifice bunt to make it 5-3.
TWINS 8, RED SOX 3
Jorge Polanco and Kyle Garlick hit early two-run homers over the Green Monster to back Dylan Bundy, carrying Minnesota past Boston in its annual Patriots' Day game.
The game started at 11:11 a.m. EDT, played in conjunction with the 126th Boston Marathon.
Polanco added a two-run single in a four-run eighth inning and Gio Urshela had three singles for the Twins, who won the series finale for a four-game split.
Bundy (2-0) gave up one run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and no walks.
Rich Hill (0-1), pitching three days after the death of his father, gave up four runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings.
CUBS 4, RAYS 2
CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Seiya Suzuki extended his hitting streak to nine games, tying Akinori Iwamura for the longest by a Japanese-born player at the start of a major league career, and Chicago beat Tampa Bay.
Suzuki matched the mark that Iwamura set with the Rays in 2007. He is batting .429 after going 2-for-3 on a cold night.
Ian Happ's RBI single in the eighth against Jeffrey Springs broke a 2-2 tie and drove in Suzuki, who was hit by a pitch from Jason Adam (0-1) leading off the inning.
Keegan Thompson (2-0) got Randy Arozarena to ground into an inning-ending double play in the fifth and struck out five in 3 2/3 innings while allowing one hit.
David Robertson pitched around a walk in the ninth for his fourth save.
BREWERS 6, PIRATES 1
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich belted a grand slam for his first homer of the season and Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.
Yelich's two-out slam capped a five-run rally off Pirates starter Zach Thompson (0-1) in the fourth inning. The 429-foot blast was Yelich's fourth career grand slam.
Eric Lauer (1-0) gave up one run and five hits in six innings while striking out five and walking one. Pittsburgh got its only run in the fourth on rookie Diego Castillo's first career homer, which came one pitch after Castillo swung at a slider from Lauer that hit him in the knee.
