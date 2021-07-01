CLEVELAND (AP) — With one swing, José Altuve shut up fans and woke up his teammates.
Altuve hit a grand slam to briefly quiet constant booing directed at him and his Houston teammates, Yordan Álvarez and Michael Brantley homered, and the Astros snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-2 win over the Indians on Thursday night.
Jeered from the moment he stepped into the batter's box to start the game, Altuve connected for his fifth career slam — and second this season — in the fifth inning off Indians rookie J.C. Mejia (1-3) to give Houston a 5-2 lead.
The shot was just what the Astros needed after being swept at home by Baltimore and dropping five of six after an 11-game winning streak.
"A tremendous lift for us," manager Dusty Baker said. "We ain't been scoring but one or two runs a game in that whole series with Baltimore, so that was huge. It gave us some breathing room.
"Everybody was running on fumes and that gave us a tremendous amount of energy."
This is the Astros' first trip into Progressive Field since 2019, and they started hearing boos and other comments during pregame introductions about their infamous sign-stealing scandal.
Framber Valdez (5-1) overcame early control issues and allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings while helping Houston's thin bullpen get some rest. The Astros turned inning-ending double plays in the fifth and sixth behind the left-hander.
"He didn't look good in the beginning," Baker said. "He couldn't find his breaking ball. The double plays were huge."
Álvarez crushed his 14th homer, a 446-foot shot into the center-field bullpens, in the fourth for the Astros, who improved to an MLB-best 30-16 against teams with winning records.
Brantley, who spent 10 seasons with Cleveland, added his fifth homer in the seventh.
The Astros didn't arrive in Cleveland until 5 a.m. and their bats were sluggish through four innings before Altuve shook things up.
Kyle Tucker led off the fifth with a double and Mejia walked Myles Straw before the right-hander got handcuffed on a bunt that loaded the bases.
Altuve fell behind 1-2 in the count, and as the crowd geared up to roar for a possible strikeout, Houston's second baseman pulled a slider from Mejia over the wall in left for his 18th homer and 11th since June 1.
"I tried to throw that perfect pitch and it just stayed right in the zone," Mejia said. "It didn't break to the outside part of the plate."
Altuve said the Astros weren't feeling any extra pressure to get their offense going after a few rough games.
"That's baseball sometimes and as a team you have to know that eventually you're going to get some swings and score some runs," he said. "That's what we did tonight."
The Indians took a 1-0 lead in the second but missed a chance to do more damage against Valdez, who has been one of the AL's best pitchers since returning from a broken left index finger sustained in spring training.
Harold Ramirez drew a leadoff walk, went to third on Eddie Rosario's single and scored on Valdez's wild pitch. Two more walks loaded the bases, but Valdez escaped with a strikeout and force at second.
WHITE SOX 8, TWINS 5
CHICAGO (AP) — Zack Collins hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and Chicago scored at least seven runs for the fourth straight game, beating Minnesota for a four-game sweep.
Chicago got four runs off Minnesota's bullpen after the Twins erased a 3-0 deficit. The AL Central-leading White Sox won their fourth straight after losing seven of nine.
Collins broke a 4-4 tie when he hit a fastball from Jorge Alcala (1-3) into the left-center field bleachers. Jose Abreu drove in another run in the sixth, and Danny Mednick and Collins drove in two more in the seventh.
Michael Kopech (3-0) pitched a scoreless sixth and Garrett Crochet struck out Miguel Sano to escape a bases-loaded jam in the seventh.
BRAVES 4, METS 3
ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman singled home the winning run with a low line drive that deflected off reliever Seth Lugo in the ninth inning, Atlanta beat New York.
Dominic Smith homered twice for the Mets, including a tying solo shot off closer Will Smith (2-5) in the top of the ninth.
Austin Riley hit a two-run homer as Atlanta scored three times in the first against Mets ace Jacob deGrom — the most runs he's allowed this season. He recovered to throw seven innings and retire his final 18 batters, striking out 14.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Freeman shook off four earlier strikeouts by drilling the ball up the middle off the foot of Lugo (1-1).
DODGERS 6, NATIONALS 2, 5 INNINGS
WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Muncy hit a grand slam to lead Los Angeles to a rain-shortened win over Washington.
A tornado warning caused the game to be stopped before the top of the sixth inning began. The delay lasted 1:17 before the game was called.
The Dodgers extended their winning streak to six games. Washington's four-game winning streak ended.
A.J. Pollock started the fifth with a homer. Muncy's team-leading 18th home run, and second career grand slam, cleared the bases later in the inning against Patrick Corbin (5-7).
RANGERS 8, ATHLETICS 3
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Joey Gallo homered in his fifth straight game, Nate Lowe went deep twice and Texas pounded Oakland.
Gallo's five-game homer streak is the longest in the majors this season and tied for second in Rangers history behind Kevin Mench, who homered in seven straight games in 2006.
Lowe had his second multi-homer game of the season and John Hicks hit his first home run since 2019 as Texas won for the fifth time in six games.
Sean Manaea (6-5) allowed four runs on nine hits in five innings. John King (6-5) got the win in relief of Texas starter Dane Dunning.
BREWERS 7, PIRATES 2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Corbin Burnes went beyond seven innings for the first time in the majors, helping Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.
The NL Central-leading Brewers have won nine in a row for the first time since April 4-13, 2014, outscoring opponents 66-23 during the streak.
Burnes (4-4) allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts in a career-high 7 1/3 innings.
Wil Crowe (1-5) went 4 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on four hits with three strikeouts.
MARINERS 7, BLUE JAYS 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi pitched one-run ball over seven innings, Jake Fraley and Shed Long Jr. homered off Hyun Jin Ryu and Seattle beat Toronto.
Kikuchi (6-3) struck out six and allowed five hits in winning his third straight start.
Fraley, Mitch Haniger and Kyle Seager each had two hits for Seattle, which finished its trip with a 4-2 record. Paul Sewald got the final four outs, all by strikeout, for his first save.
Ryu (7-5) worked four innings and allowed five runs on seven hits.
ROYALS 15, RED SOX 1
BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernández led off with a homer for the third time in five days, Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven scoreless innings and Boston routed Kansas City.
Danny Santana and Rafael Devers each homered and drove in five runs. J.D. Martinez also homered.
The Red Sox completed a four-game sweep of the Royals, who lost their ninth straight.
Eovaldi (9-4) allowed a pair of singles in the first and mostly cruised after that, scattering three more hits. Kris Bubic (2-4) allowed five runs in four innings.
