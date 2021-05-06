NEW YORK (AP) — Booed relentlessly by angry fans for two days during losses in the Bronx, José Altuve was speaking with Astros manager Dusty Baker before Houston's series finale against the New York Yankees, a game played on the day the All-Star infielder turned 31.
"He says, it would be really nice if I hit a home run every birthday, Mother's Day and Father's Day," Baker recalled.
And so Altuve did. And not just any home run.
Altuve hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Chad Green in the eighth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Yankees 7-4 Thursday to avoid a three-game sweep.
"It quieted the fans," Baker would say with a pause — "for a little while, anyway."
Gleyber Torres also stood out, with an an incredible, daring dash for the Yankees in which he scored from first base on an infield single. But Houston stopped New York's five-game winning streak and got back over .500 at 16-15.
Altuve had been 4 for 22 on May 6 with a double and a triple on his birthday, but never with a long ball.
He singled leading off to set the tone against former teammate Gerrit Cole, who allowed solo homers to Yordan Álvarez in the fourth and seventh and turned a 3-2 lead over to Green (0-3) starting the eighth.
Green started his own trouble by walking Kyle Tucker leading off. Pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz reached on a single to Gio Urshela, who made a diving stop but threw past first for an error that allowed Tucker to take third.
Martin Maldonado struck out to bring up Altuve, a target of fans expressing their anger directly at the Astros since the exposure of their cheating scandal en route to the 2017 World Series title. That run included a seven-game win over the Yankees in the AL Championship Series.
Altuve said the crowd reaction made it difficult to maintain focus.
"You don't like to get booed by anybody but that's part of the game," he said.
Altuve had been 1 for 11 with no RBIs in the series when he worked the count to 3-2. Green was struggling with his command all inning.
"That inning should never even get to Altuve," Green said.
Altuve's second home run this season, coming on Green's 18th pitch, brought teammates Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa out of the dugout to congratulate him. It was a rare stumble for the Yankees bullpen, which entered with a major league-best 2.24 ERA.
"That was on time. I mean, he couldn't have scripted any better," Baker said.
Baker went over to Altuve on the bench and put his hands on his shoulders, congratulating him for connecting.
"I know it meant a lot to us in the dugout to see him hit that homer," said starter Lance McCullers Jr.
After Torres pulled the Yankees within a run in the bottom half, M aldonado hit a two-run homer off Justin Wilson in the ninth, ending a streak of of 75 plate appearances without an RBI.
Torres' frenetic eighth-inning sprint came after he noticed the Astros shifted to the right side. Correa knocked down Aaron Hicks' grounder behind second but had no play as the ball trickled just onto the outfield grass.
Correa recovered quickly, but Torres saw third uncovered and kept on going. Maldonado left his catcher's spot and ran to cover third, while reliever Ryan Pressly stayed on the mound.
Correa then made a short toss to Bregman, the third baseman who was near second, and Torres ran through third-base coach Phil Nevin's stop sign, racing home ahead of Maldonado. Torres tumbled headfirst across the plate without a throw.
"I saw the pitcher stay on the mound," Torres said. "I just kept running."
Alex Scrubb (1-0) pitched a perfect seventh, and Pressly got six outs for his fifth save in five chances, inducing Giancarlo Stanton to ground into a game-ending double play.
Stanton crushed a 117.3 mph solo home run off an ad hanging above the Yankees bullpen in right-center in the third inning, and slumping Clint Frazier hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the fourth off McCullers for a 3-1 lead.
Cole faced the Astros for the first time since leaving after the 2019 World Series for a $324 million deal with the Yankees and exchanged a hug with McCullers before the game.
"He looks good in navy blue," McCullers said. "It brings out his eyes."
After striking out 62 in his first six starts, Cole didn't have his best fastball and fanned just four in seven innings. He walked none for his fourth start in a row and allowed five hits.
"I felt like I played chess out there for a couple hours," Cole said. "There was a different level of intensity, certainly."
RED SOX 12, TIGERS 9
BOSTON (AP) — Franchy Cordero came off the bench with three hits to snap an 0-for-25 slump, then brought home the winning run in the eighth with the help of Detroit's fourth error, and Boston Red Sox held on after blowing three previous leads.
One day after giving up three runs in the 10th, the Red Sox coughed up leads of 4-1, 5-4 and 8-7 before scoring four in the eighth to avoid losing the three-game series to the worst team in the majors.
Matt Andriese (1-1) earned the win despite allowing Detroit to take a 9-8 lead in the eighth; he gave up one run on three hits, a walk and a balk in one inning. Adam Ottavino pitched the ninth for his first save. Alex Lange (0-1) was the loser.
BRAVES 3, NATIONALS 2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ehire Adrianza made the most of a rare start on a day off for slumping NL MVP Freddie Freeman, providing a nice defensive play and a two-run single to back Drew Smyly's strong outing, leading Atlanta past Washington.
Atlanta swept Washington for the first time since 2014, outscoring its division rival 14-6 over the three games.
Smyly (1-2) pitched into the seventh and allowed four hits and an unearned run. Will Smith worked around Ryan Zimmerman's pinch-hit leadoff double in the ninth for his seventh save in seven chances. Jon Lester (0-1) was the loser.
RANGERS 4, TWINS 3, 10 INNINGS
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Willie Calhoun singled in the winning run in the 10th inning and Texas dropped Minnesota to 0-7 in extra innings.
Joey Gallo and Jonah Heim homered for the Rangers. They have won three straight — all in the series — and are 4-0 in extra innings.
Brett de Geus and Taylor Hearn (1-1) each pitched two scoreless innings, and Josh Sborz earned his first save with a dominant 10th.
Heim was the automatic runner at second in the 10th against Tyler Duffey (0-1), who let him advance with a wild pitch. Calhoun smacked a single to right field to score him.
Max Kepler led off the game for Minnesota with a homer.
PHILLIES 2, BREWERS 0
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler struck out eight and in a three-hitter and Alex Bohm homered to help Philadelphia beat Milwaukee for a four-game sweep.
The Phillies head out on a nine-game trip in first place (17-15) and as the only team in the NL East with a winning record.
Wheeler (3-2) and Brandon Woodruff (2-1) engaged in a brilliant pitchers' duel that ended when Bohm connected on a 97 mph fastball in the seventh for his fourth homer of the season. Rhys Hoskins added an RBI double in the eighth.
METS 4, CARDINALS 1
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Taijuan Walker allowed one hit in seven innings and New York scored three runs on bases-loaded walks to beat St. Louis.
Walker (2-1) struck out eight and walked none to help the Mets split the four-game series after dropping the first two.
Trevor May struck out two in a perfect eighth and Edwin Díaz pitched around a pair of hits in the ninth for his fourth save. John Gant (2-3) was the loser.
INDIANS 4, ROYALS 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Triston McKenzie pitched one-hit ball into the sixth inning and Cleveland beat Kansas City to complete a four-game sweep.
McKenzie (1-1) exited after a single and walk in the sixth. He struggled with his control, walking four and striking out five.
Franmil Reyes hit his eighth home run, and Cesar Hernandez and Rene Rivera each had three hits for Cleveland.
Danny Duffy (4-2) was the loser.
BLUE JAYS 10, ATHLETICS 4
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Randal Grichuk homered, doubled and drove in five runs and Toronto beat Oakland to split of the four-game series after dropping the first two games against the AL West leader.
Marcus Semien homered among his four hits, Danny Jansen and Teoscar Hernández each drove in two runs and Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio had three hits apiece for the Blue Jays.
Mark Canha hit his first career leadoff homer, Sean Murphy drove in two and Matt Olsen added an RBI ground-rule double for the A's.
Hyun Jin Ryu (2-2) came off the injured list to start for Toronto. He lasted five innings, allowing four runs on six hits. Mike Fiers (0-2) was the loser.
MARLINS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 1
MIAMI (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning, five pitchers combined on a five-hitter and Miami beat Arizona for its first sweep of the season.
The Diamondbacks came into the series second in the majors in runs but were outscored 20-4 in three games at Miami.
Miguel Rojas led off the first inning with his first home run for the Marlins, but Madison Bumgarner retired the next 17 batters.
Duvall greeted J.B. Bukauskas (1-1) with his sixth homer for a 2-1 lead, raising his batting average to .200.
Dylan Floro (2-1) pitched a perfect seventh, and Yimi García worked around a two-out single in the ninth for his fifth save in six chances.
