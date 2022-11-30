Bucks Knicks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts to being fouled by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

 Adam Hunger

NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, then Grayson Allen made the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 30 seconds left after his superstar teammate fouled out to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 109-103 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Allen made only one 3-pointer — a game after going 7 for 7 behind the arc in the first half of a victory over Dallas. But it was the only one the Bucks needed after Antetokounmpo had carried them for so long.

