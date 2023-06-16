CENTRAL ARKANSAS
Craig D. Campbell Lake Conway Reservoir
For the most up-to-date lake level, visit the U.S. Geological Survey's Lake Conway water level site.
(updated 6-15-2023) Bates Field and Stream (501-470-1846) said that with the summer heat coming on, the bream get slow at times but they’re still biting on crickets, redworms and small hair jigs. Catfish are still doing well on trotlines as well as for anglers on the lake. Goldfish, trotline minnows, nightcrawlers, shad and skipjack are recommended. Black bass are baiting on curly tail worms (7½- to 10-inch are recommended), Whopper Plopper (good colors here are shad or bone color, as well as black and red craw or Delta craw), spinnerbaits, buzzbaits, creature baits, Chatterbaits and any bladed jig.
Crappie are still somewhat slow, but Bates recommends minnows and jigs fished around trees at about 4-6 feet depth. Everything is good about the water now, they report, with the usual Lake Conway stain to the clarity.
Little Red River
For the Army Corps of Engineers’ real-time outflow report from Greers Ferry Dam, visit the Corps’ Little Rock office website or by calling (501) 362-5150). Also check the Southwestern Power Administration website (swpa.gov) to see forecast generation schedule.
(updated 6-15-2023) Lowell Myers of Sore Lip’em All Guide Service (501-250-0730) said the Little Red River has settled into a summertime water release pattern. Daily afternoon generation provides good wade- and drift-fishing opportunities. If you plan to fish the Trout Magnet, consider using pink, cotton candy and white-colored bodies on chartreuse jigheads. For fly-fishing, consider the San Juan Worm, Hare’s Ear, Pheasant Tail and Streamers. Always check generation schedule and be aware of unexpected water release. Check before heading to the Little Red River for Greers Ferry Dam water release by downloading the USACE Little Rock app, Corps of Engineers website (swl-wc.usace.army.mil) for real-time water release and the Southwestern Power Administration website (swpa.gov) to see forecasted generation schedule.
(updated 6-15-2023) Mike Winkler of Little Red River Fly Fishing Trips/Little Red River Fly Guides (501-507-3688) said Greers Ferry Lake is at power pool level. The Southwestern Power Administration has been running water at various times, so always check the Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock app before heading out on the water.
The bite has been really good while fishing the falling water. Try fishing along the deep water next to the moss beds or the oxygenated shoals and plunge pools. Anything buggy is working well. Caddis patterns and Pheasant Tails along with midge patterns fished underneath an indicator have been putting fish in the boat.
(updated 6-15-2023) Fish ’N Stuff (501-834-5733) in Sherwood said they have been running a little water off and on daily, so it’s been lower, allowing for opportunities for both wading and fishing from a boat. Anglers are catching trout above and below the shoals using a No. 3 Rapala Countdown or a small Rooster Tail. Also try a Trout Magnet in pink or white, as well as a 1/16-ounce Maribou Jig in olive color.
Greers Ferry Lake
For the Army Corps of Engineers’ real-time lake level and outflow report from Greers Ferry Dam, visit the Corps’ Little Rock office website.
(updated 6-15-2023) Fish ’N Stuff (501-834-5733) in Sherwood said early morning has been best for the fishing because of pleasure boat traffic. Most bass anglers in the early morning are using a clear Zara Spook, as well as bone color Spook, for both largemouth and spotted bass both on the upper and lower ends of the lake. Also a shad color Whopper Plopper is a good choice now, and they are also throwing a Carolina rig on main lake points. In creeks and on secondary points, they’re throwing a shaky head with a craw on it or a football jig in PB&J color.
Walleye have been biting well; anglers should drop shot a night crawler or try trolling a Rapala Shad Rap across main lake points.
Crappie have been biting in 20-25 foot of water on 2-inch Keitech swimbaits. Use anything in a natural shad color.
(updated 6-15-2023) Tommy Cauley of Fishfinder Guide Service (501-940-1318) said the water level now at Greers Ferry Lake is at 461.85 feet msl, 0.69 feet below normal pool for this time of year (462.54 feet msl). Greers Ferry is in the same shape as most lakes around the country: All species are scattered and about two weeks behind regular schedules and in between spawning and post-spawn and all in between.
With that said, crappie are eating live bait, jigs and crankbaits in 10-40 feet of water according to how you like to present your bait. Stay around baitfish. When you find them, walleye are eating on crawlers and crankbaits 10-25 feet. Catfish are scattered from 10-60 feet eating lots of stuff on lines and rod and reels. Bream are eating and preparing for big spawn on this next full moon; use crickets, crawlers and inline spinners working super shallow out to 25 feet. Hybrid and white bass are chewing well, roaming, as they have not gotten set up to stay yet on offshore stuff where you can really work on them good day in and day out. It’s coming, but for now stay with the bait and fish will be close; look in water 25-50 feet for most active fish roaming and use spoons, inline spinners, topwater plugs, swimbaits and Alabama rigs.
Black bass are like the rest, roaming and not locked in offshore stuff very well yet. Alabama rigs, topwater baits, Texas-rigged worm, football heads-rigs and crankbaits and spinnerbaits are working. Stay around the bait shad, bream, etc. on the shoreline out to 40 feet and suspended over deep water.
Harris Brake Lake
(updated 6-15-2023) Ken Winstead at Whiskers Sporting Goods (501-889-2011) said bream are biting great on redworms and crickets. Black bass are biting well; dark colors are being favorited along with minnows and nightcrawlers. Good colors for artificial baits are watermelon red, and red, blue and grape. Catfish are biting great on liver of all kinds and dough bait, as well as minnows and nightcrawlers. Crappie are biting typical for changing water with the up-and-down weather, so move around from shallow to deep water. Good luck, crappie are hit and miss. Best colors are silvers/chartreuse, Monkey Milk, black/chartreuse, Cajun Cricket, kiwi, Mo-Glo, silver, blue ice, orange/white and diamond mist. Also fish a Crappie Magnet, minnows or nightcrawlers.
(updated 6-1-2023) Harris Brake Lake Resort (501-889-2745) says bream and catfish have been really biting. “There are a lot of them around,” they report. Crickets and worms are the way to catch the bream. Also, both species have hit their spawning seasons at Harris Brake, so this weekend should be a good one, along with a full moon for the bream. Some anglers have been catching black bass, mostly on bass minnows.
One angler earlier this week, fishing right by the dock, hauled in a 5.6-pound catfish. Small bream and nightcrawlers are the baits mostly being used for cats.
Crappie have moved out to the deeper end of the lake, according to several anglers. There have been fewer reports of catches.
The lake level is about medium or normal for Harris Brake. The water is closer to clear.
Lake Overcup
(updated 6-15-2023) Lacey Williams at Lakeview Landing on Arkansas Highway 95 (501-252-1437) said the rain didn't stop everyone from fishing last weekend. The kids are catching catfish and bream off of the dock. Some crappie also. Best baits are nightcrawlers and minnows.
(updated 6-8-2023) John “Catfish” Banks at Overcup Landing off Arkansas Highway 9 said the water level is about normal, the clarity is good and the surface temperature is around 84 degrees. Black bass are doing well on buzzbaits and black plastic worms. Crappie are still being caught in 10-12 feet of water and out of the brushtops in 5 feet of water on minnows.
Catfish are being caught on jigs and trotlines baited with perch. Bream are being caught on crickets and worms, but crickets have been catching more.
Brewer Lake
(update 6-15-2023) David Hall at Dad’s Bait Shop (501-289-2210), a 24/7 self-serve bait shop at the lake, had no new reports.
Lake Maumelle
(updated 6-8-2023) WestRock Landing in Roland (501-658-5598) says bream are hot this week. Reports of them up spawning in 3-5 feet and 15 feet deep. Try using worms or crickets for an excellent bite.
Largemouth bass are fair. Reports of the bass being found in a wide range of depths. They can be found shallow, some are starting to hit topwater as well as in 16-20 feet depth. Try using crankbaits, flukes, wacky rig shallow and Texas rig deep. Spotted (Kentucky) bass are fair, with reports of them being found deep, at around 16-20 feet. Shaky heads are your best bet for the spot action.
Twenty-six boats went out in the Tuesday night black bass tournament this week, and 14 caught limits. Cameron Nesterenko and Andrew Wooley caught 12.94 bass to win, edging Billy Wright and Allen Ward’s 12.61 pounds, though Billy and Allen brought in the Big Bass of 4.70 pounds.
White bass produced no reports this week. Crappie are fair, with reports of them hanging in the brush around 18 feet of water. Try using a white Bobby Garland Jig or live minnows. A few catfish anglers are catching some.
Water temperature is ranging 85-87 degrees.
(updated 6-1-2023) Fish ’N Stuff (501-834-5733) in Sherwood said whites and hybrids are running east end of the lake. You can catch them on Rooster Tail or a spoon.
Arkansas River at Morrilton
For the real-time water flow at the Ormond Lock and Dam and Morrilton stage level, visit the Corps’ Little Rock office website.
Little Maumelle River
(updated 6-1-2023) Ray Hudson at River Valley Marina (501-517-1250) said the fishing is about the same as it’s been for a couple of weeks. Black bass have been doing real well, while the bream are still bedded. Crappie are done with their spawn and have gone back to deeper water.
Bass are being caught in 1-2 feet of water, up shallow. Anglers are fishing with spinnerbaits and worms, and one angler reported catching them this week on Chatterbait. They seem to be on the tail end of spawning, Ray said.
Bream will bite crickets and redworms. Catfish are being caught on trotlines baited with shiners. No reports on crappie or on white bass, Ray said. The water is normal level and clear. He estimates the water temperature is in the high 70s.
Arkansas River (Maumelle Pool)
For the real-time water flow at the Toad Suck Lock and Dam, visit the Corps’ Little Rock office website.
Arkansas River (Little Rock Area Pools)
For the real-time water flow at the Murray Lock and Dam and David D. Terry Lock and Dam, as well as the Little Rock pool stage level, visit the Corps’ Little Rock office website.
(updated 6-15-2023) Fish ’N Stuff (501-834-5733) reports that anglers seemed to be concentrating in recent days focused on the main river rather than backwaters. They were fishing a lot of crankbaits throughout the day for bass. Good colors were gizzard shad or chartreuse with a blue back.
Also on the main river, anglers have been throwing a shaky head around the ends of jetties. Early and late, a bone color Zara Spoon is a good call, as well as a buzzbait, both fished in the main river around the jetties.
Catfish are biting below the dam on nightcrawlers and stink bait.
(updated 6-15-2023) AGFC staff fishing the Little Rock Pool of the Arkansas River last weekend found the catfish very active and hungry both for rod-and-reel anglers and for trotline setters just east of downtown near the airport. Lots of bream in that area were biting, especially the small ones perfect for catching catfish. Large blues and fair-sized flatheads were biting. A lot of other fish where coming up on the topwater after the sun went down. The river was at 85 degrees at sunset and there was little current. Set trotlines from 7 out to 45 feet depth for the cats.
NORTH ARKANSAS
White River
(updated 6-15-2023) Cotter Trout Dock (870-435-6525) said, “Our mild June temperatures have added to the fun and perfected the dynamic trout fishing on the White River near Cotter; the quality and quantity of trout satisfied anglers of all ages.”
Bull Shoals Dam is holding steady, averaging one unit (3,000 cfs) most of the morning and early afternoon. Late afternoon releases increase the flow – 9,000-13,000 cfs – to supply rising power demand. Bull Shoals Lake is at 661.41 feet msl and continuing to drop slowly despite the recent rains.
The favorite technique this week was, by far, fishing artificial baits. The Vibrax Blue Fox three-sixteenth-ounce spinner, gold or rainbow, led the pack, followed by a white or yellow-bodied Rooster Tail. Keep it light at one-sixth ounce for the most part.
The water level is right for some jig fishing if you're floating in a jon boat: olive and brown/orange jigs were the most productive, but the white and bubblegum pink jig caught some attention, too.
“We're still reeling in browns, some days upward of nine for a single angler. That slimy, little sculpin attracts the browns like no other bait, but you could try to best a sculpin with a bigger jerkbait (a No. 7 Rapala gold-and-black Countdown?) or a fat, air-blown nightcrawler especially during the late-afternoon water rises.
“Have fun in the chase. Come to the river and catch a trout or two with us.”
(updated 6-15-2023) Dave McCulley, owner of Jenkins Fishing Service in Calico Rock, said the rain the last few days have been a welcome sight to many people. Luckily the rain hasn’t affected the White River in Calico Rock. “Over the last week we have seen Bulls Shoals Dam increase generation during the afternoon and decrease again in the evening. As a result, at Calico Rock, we are seeing water rising in the morning and dropping later in the mornings and into the afternoon.”
Norfork Dam’s generators aren’t working and they are releasing water from the spill gates with a flow reaching about 4,200 cfs during the day. Water levels are averaging 4.5-6 feet. With the lower water levels, fishing has been great.
Drift-fishing with silver-colored inline spinners with orange UV glow eggs and shrimp continue to work great. Quarter-ounce Thomas Colorado Spoons in nickel/gold or copper/gold have been very effective for rainbows. Additionally, rainbow CD7 Rapala Countdowns and Purpledescent colored Shad Rap lures worked well. Drift-fishing with sculpins has resulted in some very nice 16-inch-plus rainbows and some 18-inch-plus brown trout.
With the lower water be careful to read the water. Many obstructions are now exposed or just under the water. In the Calico Rock area, a rule of thumb is the big rocks are on the bluff side of the river and the gravel bars are on the opposite side of the river. This week we had one stocking of trout by the AGFC using its pontoon raft to stock 4,800 trout between Calico Rock and Sylamore Creek.
(updated 6-15-2023) John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service at Cotter said that during the past week, that had several rain events that combined for 1½ inches in Cotter, warm temperatures and moderate winds. The lake level at Bull Shoals fell 0.4 foot to rest at 0.5 foot below power pool of 662 feet msl. This is 34.5feet below the top of flood pool. Upstream, Table Rock Lake fell 0.4 foot to rest at 0.3 foot below power pool and 14.3 feet below the top of flood pool. Beaver Lake fell 0.5 foot to rest at 0.1 foot below power pool or 8.7 feet below the top of flood pool. The White has had no wadable water and lower flows. Norfork Lake fell 0.2 foot to rest at 0.5 foot above power pool of 556.75 feet msl and 22.7 feet below the top of flood pool. The Norfork has had wadable water every day. All of the lakes are at or near power pool. Expect lower flows in the coming days. On the Norfork, all turbines at the dam are inoperable for the foreseeable future. Minimum release is being made through the siphon at continuous flows of 185 cfs; additional flows are made through the flood gates.
On the White, the hot spot has been Rim Shoals. The White has enjoyed lower flows that have fished well. The hot flies were Y2Ks, Prince Nymphs, Zebra Midges (black with silver wire and silver bead or red with silver wire and silver bead), Pheasant Tails, Copper Johns, pink and cerise San Juan Worms, gold ribbed Hare’s Ears and Sowbugs. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. John says his favorite has been a Sunday Special (size 14) with a ruby midge dropper (size 18).
Norfork Lake fell 0.2 foot to rest at 0.5 foot above power pool of 556.75 feet msl and 22.7 feet below the top of flood pool. The Norfork has had wadable water every day. All of the lakes are at or near power pool. Expect lower flows in the coming days. On the Norfork, all turbines at the dam are inoperable for the foreseeable future. Minimum release is being made through the siphon at continuous flows of 185 cfs; additional flows are made through the flood gates.
Remember that the White and North Fork rivers and Dry Run Creek are infected with didymo, an invasive alga. Thoroughly clean and dry your waders (especially the felt soles on wading boots) before using them in any other water. Many manufacturers are now making rubber soled wading boots that are easier to clean and are not as likely to harbor didymo.
John also said, “A week ago I hurt myself on a guide trip. At the end of a successful trip, I was pushing my boat off the bank so that I could run it up on my trailer and head home. I had put it up on the bank to unload my clients and secure the boat while I backed the trailer into the river. I had run it up too far and it was difficult to push it into the water. I redoubled my efforts and injured my back. I made it home. Luckily my neighbors, Brian and Amy, put my boat cover on for me.
“The thing that I don’t understand is how I injured myself that bad. I go the gym three days a week and do an intense elliptical work out followed by a full weight machine circuit. I concentrate on strengthening my back and body core with crunches and side lifts. At home, I do a lot of yard work to include cutting my large lawn with a push mower and turning the garden. I have been spreading homemade compost on our garden and 7 cubic yards of mulch. All of this was done without so much as a sore back and then I go fishing and really hurt myself. Fishing is supposed to be fun!
“I sat around the house hoping it would get better. That plan did not work. I finally went to MedExpress. They checked me out, gave me a prescription for some painkillers and muscle relaxers and told me everything would be OK in two to four weeks.
“Fly-fishing guides are independent contractors. We work for ourselves. If we don’t work, we don’t get paid. We have to pay for our medical care and any retirement funds. Fortunately I am eligible for VA for my health care, which covered my trip to MedExpress. Due to the length of the healing of my injuries I had to cancel some booked guide trips. I referred my clients to my fellow guides. I hope for a quick recovery so I can get back to work.
“The treatment is working, and last Saturday I was able to help teach at a casting seminar we held at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home. My wife, Lori, was the lead instructor and I taught the Belgian cast, the reach cast and the roll cast. I took it easy and was careful not to injure myself. I am feeling better every day.
“Now I have two problems. One is that I looked at the generation on the White River and noted that the lake levels had reached power pool and was at a very fishable level. The Norfork Tailwater has been on the bottom for days and was quite wadable. This makes me want to go fishing. My other problem is that I can see my grass growing through my windows when I look outside. I need to be patient and wait until I am better able to do these things without messing up my back more.
“Be careful out there. It is the little things that hurt you.”
Bull Shoals Lake
For the Army Corps of Engineers’ real-time outflow report from Bull Shoals Dam, visit the Corps’ Little Rock office website.
(updated 6-15-2023) Del Colvin at Bull Shoals Lake Boat Dock said Wednesday that lake level is steady at 661 feet, 2 feet above the normal pool. Water temperature is about 80 degrees. “Bass activity seems to be in the 10-25 feet depth. I’m spending lots of time graphing offshore, checking summer spots, swings, points, bluff ends, brush piles, drops and ledges. Most fish still seem to be suspended looking up with the steady generation.”
Look in large creeks early. With cloudy days and warm, windy rainwater, Del suggests powerfishing Chatterbait, spinnerbaits or Rat-L-Trap-style baits. Try on the swing banks or in or around the bluegill spawning flats, pockets, bushes – cover water. There’s a big Texas-rigged redworm bite in some of the shallower brush piles close to deep water.
When it’s sunny, flat and calm a drop-shot is tough to beat in tough conditions or with suspended fish. Try points cracking a tube or stroking a Jewel half-ounce Special Ops football jig in green pumpkin orange. Perch colors, too, fished in the 10-20 feet range.
On sunny days with clear water, use natural colors and small profile baits. Look at ledges, keep the boat off the fish. Start early with a topwater, and as it slows a small 2.8 McMinnow is working. Once the sun gets up, drop-shot a Robo Worm. Don’t be surprised if you find a few walleye on those points in 15-20 feet. The shad are broke up high in the water column mostly over deep water. Early morning topwater has slowed up a bit, but bomb casts and look around for activity, as they are schooled up. Try a Lucky Craft Gunfish, white popper, or Spook Jr. topwater as well as a flutter spoon or Jewel Scope Spin on schoolers early in the morning or, if it’s cloudy, all day.
Del regularly posts new YouTube videos. Visit his YouTube site (Bull Shoals Lake Boat Dock) for more information and tips on fishing Bull Shoals Lake.
Norfork Lake
For the Army Corps of Engineers’ real-time outflow report from Norfork Dam, visit the Corps’ Little Rock office website.
(updated 6-15-2023) Steven “Scuba Steve” Street at Blackburn’s Resort said the lake level was 557.05 feet msl and had dropped an inch in the last 24 hours by late Wednesday evening. The generators are still inoperable but they opened sluice gates equivalent to about 1⅔ generators for about nine hours. The White River at Newport is 7.68 feet, indicating there is not much water being let out anywhere. There is no effort to drop the area lakes. The surface water temperature was 82 degrees and the main lake is clear with the creeks being stained a little green but very clear near the shore. There is a thermocline at 16-17 feet with cold water at 20 feet.
Spearfishing season opens Thursday and the conditions look good. Bass are coming shallow to feed on crawdads in the evening and a few are coming up early morning on shad. Stripers are going deeper and seem to like 60 feet but are in 60-90 feet of water. You have to get down to them and a three-quarter ounce spoon is your best bet. Some walleye are with them. Bass fry are in brush looking for cover and walleye and bass are following them. Crappie are starting to hang around brush in 18-25 feet of water and bluegill are shallower. Cast a 1/16th-ounce jig on light, clear line past the brush and let it sink into it. The water is too clear to sit on top of the brush and fish with live bait and a slip float. If you do, set your depth 3 feet deeper than you can see your bait.
The lake overall is in excellent condition for swimming, boating and fishing and is at a good level. Visit blackburnsresort.com and click on Scuba Steve's blog for a daily report.
(updated 6-15-2023) Lou Gabric at Hummingbird Hideaway Resort posts almost daily on his Facebook page with photos and where the fish are biting and what’s biting. Check it out.
Norfork Tailwater
(updated 6-15-2023) John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter (870-435-2169) said Norfork Lake fell 0.2 foot to rest at 0.5 foot above power pool of 556.75 feet msl and 22.7 feet below the top of flood pool. The Norfork has had wadable water every day. All of the lakes are at or near power pool. Expect lower flows in the coming days. On the Norfork, all turbines at the dam are inoperable for the foreseeable future. Minimum release is being made through the siphon at continuous flows of 185 cfs; additional flows are made through the flood gates.
There has been wadable water, on the Norfork. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns like Zebra Midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead). Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-head nymph (Zebra Midge, Copper John or Pheasant Tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan Worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise). John says his favorite rig has been a cerise San Juan Worm and a ruby midge. The fishing is better in the morning and late afternoon and tapers off midday.
Dry Run Creek has fished a bit better. Weekends can get a quite crowded. The hot flies have been Sowbugs, various colored San Juan Worms (worm brown, red, hot fluorescent pink and cerise) and white Mop Flies. Small orange or peach eggs have been very effective. Carry a large net, as most fish are lost at the net.
Remember that the White and North Fork rivers and Dry Run Creek are infected with didymo, an invasive alga. Thoroughly clean and dry your waders (especially the felt soles on wading boots) before using them in any other water. Many manufacturers are now making rubber soled wading boots that are easier to clean and are not as likely to harbor didymo.
Buffalo National River/Crooked Creek
(updated 6-15-2023) John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter (870-435-2169) said Crooked Creek and the Buffalo River are fishing better. With warmer water, the smallmouths are more active. The most effective fly has been a tan and brown Clouser minnow. Carefully check the water level before entering Crooked Creek or the Buffalo River. There are no dams on these streams. They both have large drainages and are prone to flooding during and following any rain event. The water can rise very quickly.
NORTHEAST ARKANSAS
Lake Charles
(updated 6-15-2023) Shelly Jeffrey at Lake Charles State Park (870-878-6595) reported that all species are biting well at the lake, and the best days are ahead, based on “moon times.” Those days are June 15-21. Planning ahead for July, the best days based on the moon are expected to be July 14-20, while good days should be July 1-6.
This past week, bream were good on worms and Gulp Alive crickets. Crappie are good on minnows, jigs and worms. Black bass are biting well on soft plastic worms, topwater lures and live worms. Catfishing are good on worms and blood bait.
Count on the lake to be murky in clarity, while the water level has settled in to its normal summer level. Surface temperature this weekend was around 76 degrees.
Lake Poinsett
(updated 6-1-2023) Seth Boone, the superintendent at Lake Poinsett State Park, said Lake Poinsett’s fishing has been good. The bream are biting on worms and Bream Killers. Catfish are good on live or stink bait.
Crappie, while catch-and-release only, have been hammering pink and chartreuse jigs. Bass will bite crankbaits and shallow-water baits, and they also are catch-and-release only. Bream and catfish may be kept at regular state limits.
Spring River
(updated 6-8-2023) Mark Crawford with springriverfliesandguides.com (870-955-8300) said the Spring has been running at 390 cfs and water clarity has been clear. A long dry spell has the river looking great for catching. Heavy bugs hatches most mornings of Caddis and Mayflies. Nymphing with some dry fly action has been working great. With the water being really clear, on bright sunny days you have to get the fly down with an indicator rig or tight-lining. The rare overcast day has been easy catching with some streamer action.
There are a lot of big fish in the river. It’s been kind of hard to catch them with stocking ramping up for the summer season. It's hard not to catch a beautiful, freshly stocked rainbow. Average stocking size on the Spring River is around 12 inches and the river is stocked weekly at nine locations. This is a great time to learn to fly-fish – easy fishing on the Spring this time of year.
Smallmouth bass are hitting but have been tough the last few weeks. “This is the time to chase smallies, and we have been so busy with chasing bows, we have not done many trips for smallies, but that should ramp up this month. The smallmouth bass is the native fish of the Spring River and local creeks. Hard to beat skull head Sculpin patterns; heavy-weighted Woollies in olive, brown and black work well; and Clousers. Got to get it to the bottom and work it slow.
“The canoe hatch is on every Saturday on the river now. Saturday is not a great day to fish, but through the week and on Sundays it's perfect. The canoe hatch will be heavy on Saturdays until September.
“Be safe wading the river is very slick; but, hey, it’s hot out and the river is cold!”
(updated 6-15-2023) John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter (870-435-2169) said the water level on the Spring River is fishable. “This is a great place to wade fish when they are running water on the White and North Fork rivers,” he says. Canoe season is here, so watch for those, especially on Saturdays. Wear cleated boots and carry a wading staff. There is a lot of bedrock that can get very slick. The hot flies have been olive Woolly Buggers with a bit of flash, cerise and hot pink San Juan worms and Y2Ks.
White River
The Army Corps of Engineers reported Thursday that the White River stage at Batesville was slightly falling at 7.80 feet (flood stage is 15.0 feet). The Newport stage is falling at 7.83 feet (flood stage is 26 feet). The stage at Augusta dropping at 19.39 feet, below flood stage of 26.00 feet.
WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS
Lake Atkins
(updated 6-1-2023) Donald Ramirez at Lucky Landing (479-264-0851) said the AGFC was fertilizing the lake again this week. He had no reports from this week. Last week, black bass were being caught on the lower end of the lake. Anglers were using all kinds of spinnerbaits, Chatterbaits and Whopper Plopper. The bass were still bedding up in the cove at that area. Also, folks were catching fish in the bream beds. Bream were spawning. Redworms and nightcrawlers are the best baits.
Crappie were in the brushpiles. Anglers were catching a few, not many, but the catches were around 13- to 14-inches. Crappie minnows were the go-to now.
Some catfish were being caught on cut shad, bass minnows, black salties or goldfish baited to jugs, limb lines and yo-yos.
The lake clarity was clearing from the fertilization of a few weeks ago. Water temperature is 74 degrees and water was at a normal level.
Lake Catherine Tailwater (Below Carpenter Dam)
|For weekly flow releases from Carpenter Dam, visit www.entergy.com/hydro
(updated 6-15-2023) Shane Goodner, owner of Catch’em All Guide Service, reports that water temperature below the dam is 57 degrees with slightly stained conditions in the tailrace. The tailrace has stable conditions despite storms moving in and out of the area this week, the stable water enables the public to fish and boat safely on Lake Catherine. Big numbers of fish had relocated downstream due to the flooding that ruined over three months of the trout season but have migrated upstream to feed and establish territory in the nutrient-rich tailrace. Limited generation has caused waters downstream to heat up quickly and forced trout to move upstream to the dam, where cooler temperatures are present. Fishing below a hydroelectric dam poses many problems dictated by Mother Nature for boaters and anglers. The rainbow trout bite has been painfully slow, but fish have been caught – quality being the main attraction now instead of numbers. Entergy has generated below Carpenter Dam for two hours each day since Friday, May 26, and continuing this flow pattern through Friday, June 16. This schedule will allow a few hours each day to bypass fishing in the heavy flows and effectively target the many fish species now present in the tailrace. The following techniques will give anglers a chance at catching numbers of rainbow trout, walleye, crappie and white bass that have received little fishing pressure this season.
Fly-fishermen can still access areas that hold feeding fish. Trout key in on the shad kill this time of year, as good numbers of threadfin shad in Lake Hamilton are drawn through the turbines and scattered throughout the tailrace area. Thousands of shad have migrated into the tailrace to spawn, creating a perfect environment for area fish to feed on baitfish. Flies that imitate injured shad will draw immediate strikes from hungry rainbows. Micro jigs in white or black, cast with a strike indicator, will produce strikes in current or slack water. Egg patterns in white or yellow, used in the same manner, can be productive when the action slows down. Spin fishermen using PowerBaits in yellow or white and lures such as a Super Duper and Little Cleo in silver are proven trout catching baits in many conditions. Crankbaits that represent fleeing crayfish will also catch trout that are searching for prey. Live bait fishermen can use waxworms or mealworms fished just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater, or earthworms and nightcrawlers in the same manner, to target larger trout.
The walleye spawn has ended, but many fish will remain in the tailrace to rest and feed up from the rigors of reproduction. Trolling shallow-running crankbaits against the current is an excellent method of covering water and locating feeding fish. The crappie spawn is complete, but these fish can still be caught with live minnows and jigs fished in current breaks around sandbars and rock structure as they remain in the tailrace to feed before migrating downstream to the main body of the lake. Crappie shy away from heavy current and thrive in protected areas out of the main flow. White bass are migrating into the area in huge numbers to spawn and their presence rounds out a multispecies opportunity for angling. These bass can be caught casting 1/16- and ⅛- ounce jigs around rock structure, with the best results occurring while the turbines are running.
Bream are present in big numbers preparing to spawn, or having spawned during the last full moon and still around beds, and are being caught on nightcrawlers and redworms fished under a bobber or a few feet off the bottom around rock structure.
Always follow all park and lake regulations when visiting the Carpenter Dam use area and be aware of lake conditions before planning a day on the water.
Lake Dardanelle
For the most up-to-date flow and state levels from Dardanelle Lock and Dam visit the Army Corps of Engineers website.
(updated 6-15-2023) Fish ’N Stuff (501-834-5733) in Sherwood said in the early morning anglers have been catching bass on frogs and buzzbaits in the Illinois Bayou area and also in the Spadra area. After the morning bite subsides, people are flipping reeds with a green pumpkin or black/blue creature baits. They are also throwing a square-bill crankbait around wood and rocks in a chartreuse/blue back or a chartreuse/black back. Other anglers are fishing offshore brush piles or shell beds with success using deep-diving crankbaits and also a big Texas-rigged worm.
(updated 6-8-2023) Charles Morrison at Classic Catch Guide Service (479-647-9945) said water temperature is warming to the mid-80s. Clarity is good in the upper river section, while the lower section is dingy. Bass fishing has been good. Go with topwater baits early; buzzbaits have been working the best. Swimbaits have been working well around vegetation. Crankbaits have been working well off of the points and ledges. Flipping plastics around wood has been working well, also. Crappie have been good around bridge structure, brush and rock dikes. They have been at different depths, anywhere from 5-10 feet. Monkey Milk is still working well. Stripers and white bass are holding around current. Spoons, Rat-L-Traps and white hair jigs been working well. Bream have moved off of the flats for the most part. Look for the Mayflies and they won't be far away. Channel cats are still good in the creeks on worms and crickets. Flatheads have been good around jetties with live perch. Blue cats have been good in the deeper holes on cut bait.
Lake Nimrod
As of noon Thursday, the Army Corps of Engineers reports the lake’s elevation was 1.2 feet high at 345.44 feet msl (normal pool: 345.00 feet msl; top flood elevation is 373.0 feet msl).
(updated 6-15-2023) Ken Winstead at Whiskers Sporting Goods (501-889-2011) in Perryville said the crappie bite continues to be typical for the continuous water changes due to weather, so move around from shallow to deep water. It’s hit or miss. Best colors are silver/chartreuse, Monkey Milk, black/chartreuse, Cajun Cricket, Kiwi, Mo-Glo, silver, Blue Ice, orange/white, Diamond Mist. Also throw Crappie Magnet, minnows and nightcrawlers. Bream are biting great on redworms and crickets. Black bass are doing well on dark colors, as well as watermelon red, red or blue shad, and minnows and worms.
Catfish are biting well on liver of all kinds, dough bait, minnows and nightcrawlers.
Lake Ouachita
As of Thursday, the Army Corps of Engineers reports the lake’s elevation at Blakely Dam was 576.34 feet msl (full pool: 578.00 feet msl).
(updated 6-15-2023) Todd Gadberry at Mountain Harbor Resort and Spa (870-867-2191/800-832-2276 out-of-state) said black bass are good. Drop-shot for some spotted bass action near brush in the 18-22 feet range. Topwater baits are still working in multiple applications; shallow frog fishing or deeper, open water Spook/Boy Howdy fishing.
Jigs and bottom bouncers tipped with night crawlers are working for walleye. Try main river/lake channel points for these fish, near brush, in the 18-22 feet range. Stripers are good. These fish are being caught in the central and eastern portions of the lake and can be caught on live bait, trolling crankbaits and Alabama rigs. Or, try throwing a topwater C-10 Redfin early and late. Bream are excellent. Try a cricket or worm near brush in the 8-20 depth range for a quality bite. Crappie are still good and being caught on small jigs or minnows. Try brush and structure 20-25 feet deep. Catfish are very good on rod and reel with crawlers or stink bait. Jugs and trotlines with live or cut bait are working well, too.
Water temperature is ranging 80-84 degrees and the clarity is clearing. Lake level Thursday morning was 576.30 feet msl. Call the Mountain Harbor fishing guides (Mike Wurm, 501-622-7717, or Chris Darby, 870-867-7822) for more information.
