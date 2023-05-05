AW Fishing Report - Central AR.png
Craig D. Campbell Lake Conway Reservoir
For the most up-to-date lake level, visit the U.S. Geological Survey's Lake Conway water level site.
(updated 5-4-2023) Bates Field and Stream (501-470-1846) said bream are good. They appear to be moving back in and some are up on the beds while some are scattered a little bit. Use redworms or crickets. Crappie reports from the daytime anglers aren’t coming in now, but crappie are being caught late at night on yo-yos. Catfish are “on,” they say. In particular, people have been catching flatheads every day, and the flatheads are doing well on little bream.
Black bass are starting to hit the shoreline too. “A Junebug worm is what everybody has been smashing them on,” they report.
Little Red River
The Army Corps of Engineers reported the outflow at Greers Ferry Dam to be 2,768 cfs (turbine) as of noon Thursday, with round-the-clock release of about that same flow for days. The tailwater was down at 272.33 feet as of 2 p.m. Thursday. Greers Ferry Lake is 4 feet above normal conservation pool. Check with the Army Corps of Engineers website for real-time release data or by calling (501) 362-5150). Also check the Southwestern Power Administration website (swpa.gov) to see forecast generation schedule.
(updated 5-4-2023) Lowell Myers of Sore Lip’em All Guide Service (501-250-0730) said the spillway gates are closed, but we still have one generator operating 24 hours each day. This current release schedule could change depending on rainfall. If you plan to fish the Trout Magnet in high water, consider using extra weight and focus on eddies and close to banks using pink and white-colored bodies on chartreuse or gold jigheads. For fly-fishing, consider weighted San Juan Worms, weighted egg patterns and Streamers. Always check generation schedule and be aware of unexpected water release. Check before heading to the Little Red River for Greers Ferry Dam water release by downloading the USACE Little Rock app, Corps of Engineers website (swl-wc.usace.army.mil) for real-time water release and the Southwestern Power Administration website (swpa.gov) to see forecasted generation schedule.
(updated 5-4-2023) Mike Winkler of Little Red River Fly Fishing Trips/Little Red River Fly Guides (501-507-3688) said Greers Ferry Lake is 4.1 feet above power pool. The Army Corps of Engineers has been running one unit of generation round-the-clock to get the lake to pool. “I'd expect the same generation schedule to continue unless we get rain. Then I see them cutting back on the generation schedule to let the creeks get back to normal flows.
“The fishing has been good with the one unit of generation. The caddis are coming off; as soon as the temperature starts to rise you'll see the hatch. The bite starts to pick up as well. I've been fishing along the moss beds and the shoals out of the boat. My nymph rig set up at the moment is. A 9-foot leader, and I have the depth set at about 6-7 feet deep. I'm running a double nymph rig with double caddis patterns.
“Another go-to pattern that's been good is a pink San Juan Worm, also set about 6-7 feet deep underneath an indicator.
“The Streamer bite has been great, especially on a cloudy day. My favorite patterns are Double Deceiver in yellow and brown, and white.”
(updated 5-4-2023) Fish ’N Stuff (501-834-5733) in Sherwood said the Corps of Engineers is running one unit now on the river for generation. Trout fishing is doing really well. Try a No. 5 or 7 Rapala Countdown or a Trout Magnet in a pink color, both are doing well. Also use an olive and white maribou jig, as it’s doing well, too.
Greers Ferry Lake
As of Thursday at noon, the Army Corps of Engineers reports the lake’s elevation at 467.03 feet msl (normal conservation pool: 462.54 feet msl, top flood elevation 487.0 msl).
(updated 5-4-2023) Tommy Cauley of Fishfinder Guide Service (501-940-1318) said Thursday morning that the water level at Greers Ferry Lake is at 467.07 feet msl, which is 5.03 feet above normal pool of 462.04 feet msl and falling. Water is being moved out of the gates and with generation; the Army Corps of Engineers has really been bringing it down. Crappie are everywhere: up shallow, out roaming and deep on structure. Scoping and old-time 2-D os working as well, whichever trips your trigger – cranks, jigs, and minnows from 6 inches out to 40 feet. Black bass are pretty much same as crappie. Spinnerbaits, topwater, crankbaits, Alabama rigs, drop-shots, Carolina rigs, Texas rigs, spoons – a lot is going on every day, some bass still spawning, a big shad spawn is going on in different places, and with weather forecasts it looks like the same all this month as well.
Bream are being caught real shallow out to 20 feet on crawlers, crickets and small moving baits. Walleye are getting grouped up around the lake, drag crawlers, use a jig head with plastic, drop-shots, crankbaits real shallow and setting up on structure 8-40 feet. Catfish ,blues eating good on points and lots of Flat heads eating it up, all over lake and rivers, floating lines, jugs, any method you use is working right now, and lots of different baits. Hybrid and White basses are around shad and some still in or moving in and out of spawning areas all over lake and rivers, creeks, etc., again super shallow out to 46 feet. Float and fly, hair jigs, inline spinners, spoons and live bait working well. Enjoy and be safe.
(updated 5-4-2023) Fish ’N Stuff (501-834-5733) in Sherwood said the lake is at 4 feet above normal level and falling. The upper end of the lake is still a little stained but is clearing up. The lower end is clear. There are a lot of different ways you can catch bass now, they say. In shallow water, anglers are either throwing a white Chatterbait or trying a topwater frog like a Zoom Horny Toad and doing well with both. Also, they are throwing a jig around flooded buckbrush. Out in the mid-depth range, in the 8-10 feet range, a Carolina rig is doing well. Also, a single swimbait has been working well. In deeper water, such as in about 15-20 feet of water, a Carolina rig will work here and dragging a football jig has been successful.
Harris Brake Lake
(updated 5-4-2023) Ken Winstead at Whiskers Sporting Goods (501-889-2011) said bream are biting on redworms and crickets. Black bass are doing well. They like dark colored baits along with minnows and nightcrawlers. Look for a bait in watermelon red, red, blue or grape colors. Catfish are doing well on liver of call kinds and dough baits, plus minnows and nightcrawlers.
Crappie are biting and typical for all this changing water with the weather, so move around from shallow to deep water. Expect it to be hit or miss. The best colors are silver/chartreuse, Monkey Milk, black/chartreuse, Cajun Cricket, Kiwi, Mo-Glo, silver/Blue Ice, orange/white and Diamond Mist. There is a Crappie Magnet bite, and make sure to try to with minnows and nightcrawlers, too.
(updated 4-27-2023) Harris Brake Lake Resort (501-889-2745) says crappie are still slow, not what they expect there for this time of year. Anglers are buying minnows and using jigs to try to catch them still. Most anglers are catching bream in the shallow areas on redworms and crickets. A few caught some black bass on the bank. One angler was using crankbaits and some dark worms. Also, some people have caught a few catfish on trotlines and noodles baited with either bass minnows or baby bream. They weren’t big, but were in the 5- to 7-pound range.
The water is at a normal level but has a lot of yellow pollen on top. Overall clarity below that pollen is muddy. The water temperature is ranging 62-65 degrees.
Lake Overcup
(updated 4-20-2023) Lacey Williams at Lakeview Landing on Arkansas Highway 95 (501-252-1437) said the water level is getting lower. The bass are up near areas of the shoreline biting on anything that moves slowly. Use something weedless. “I got a few reports that while they were bass fishing with swimbaits and spinnerbaits they got some decent crappie!” Minnows are still holding the top of the bait list for crappie, she said.
Bream are coming in strong. Crickets are the way to go. And lastly, use some nightcrawlers and fish after dark if you’re wanting catfish.
“Y’all remember to stay safe on the water,” Lacey said. Check out the Lakeview Landing Hwy 95 Facebook page for water temperature and other updates.
Brewer Lake
(update 4-27-2023) AGFC biologists have recently sampled Brewer Lake and seem some very positive results concerning black bass. The high water at Brewer Lake is in the bushes now, and so are the bass. This made for a difficult sample, but the biologists say a determined angler should be able to find some good-sized fish deep in the buckbrush. A 6-pound, 5-ounce bass was sampled near the south boat ramp and in slightly deeper water than most others.
On a second night of sampling Brewer, more quality largemouth bass and crappie were collected off the south bank along the main lake along the water willow line. Most of these fish appeared to be post-spawn.
(update 4-20-2023) David Hall at Dad’s Bait Shop (501-289-2210), a 24/7 self-serve bait shop at the lake, had no new report.
Lake Maumelle
(updated 5-4-2023) WestRock Landing in Roland (501-658-5598) had no new reports.
Arkansas River at Morrilton
As of Thursday, the Corps of Engineers said water flow at the Ormond Lock and Dam was 12,945 cfs. The stage at Morrilton was at 9.3 feet and dropping (flood stage is 30 feet). Flow further upriver at Dardanelle Lock and Dam the flow was 7,829 cfs.
Little Maumelle River
(updated 4-27-2023) Ray Hudson at River Valley Marina (501-517-1250) said things are muddy on the Little Maumelle and not much was going on this week to report.
When the weather was nice a couple of weeks back and water temperature was consistently in the 65-degree range and headed to 69, Ray reported that fishing was good. Bass and crappie both were definitely shallow at that point. Bass appear to be right there where they would start to spawn. Anglers were catching the crappie in about 2 feet of water on minnows and jigs. Pink minnows appeared to be working better than the regular ones. Bass, he said, had "just been outstanding here lately" being up shallow as well. Anglers were catching them on spinnerbaits, lizards, worms and similar baits. Catfish were being caught on chicken liver and minnows, with both channels and blue cats in the catches. There were no reports on bream.
Arkansas River (Maumelle Pool)
On Thursday, the Corps of Engineers said water flow at the Toad Suck Lock and Dam was 0 cfs.
Arkansas River (Little Rock Area Pools)
On Thursday, the Corps of Engineers said water flow at the Murray Lock and Dam was 18,335 cfs. The elevation is 249.19 feet msl. The stage in the Little Rock pool was falling slightly at 7.23 feet (flood stage is 25 feet). Flow at the Terry Lock and Dam was 18,805 cfs.
(updated 5-4-2023) Fish ’N Stuff (501-834-5733) reports that for black bass in the backwaters, mostly anglers have been using a Texas-rigged black/blue creature bait or a Texas-rigged Strike King Structure Bug in a summer craw color. Note that the water has cleaned up some from its off-clarity lately, and some anglers have been flipping a green pumpkin and candy colored jig, a finesse-style jig, or one in a black/blue color. And a green pumpkin or black/blue Chatterbait has been doing real well, along with a hollow body frog in a white or black color. These are the ways to go in the backwaters.
In the main part of the river, flip the jetties with jigs, or use a black or white buzzbait along the rocks. Anglers are also catching fish by throwing square-bill cranks and spinnerbaits.
Crappie on the river have been biting in the entrances to the backwaters. Anglers have been catching them in 6-10 feet of water. Use jigs in black/chartreuse, red/chartreuse and blue/chartreuse, with 1/16-ounce being ideal.
(updated 4-27-2023) McSwain Sports Center (501-945-2471) has not heard any reports of fishing on the river lately.
Clear Lake (off Arkansas River-Little Rock Pool)
(updated 4-27-2023) McSwain Sports Center (501-945-2471) says crappie and bream are doing well. Anglers are focused on buying crappie minnows as well as some chartreuse/purple jigs with the hungry crappie. Crickets are selling for the bream anglers.
AW Fishing Report - North AR.png
White River
(updated 5-4-2023) Cotter Trout Dock (870-435-6525) said Bull Shoals Lake is nearing desired power pool while moderate generation continues, varying between 5,000 cfs to 16,000 cfs (two to five units), but expect that to decrease in a few weeks as the lake reaches its power pool level. The lake level now is 665.47 feet msl. The morning temperatures have been cool – low 40s, blue skies – ushering in warmer afternoon temps. Next week promises warmer mornings and refreshing spring showers.
“Our anglers have been nabbing lots of 12- to 13-inch rainbows – best if you decide to keep any and absolutely perfect for lots of action and making forever memories. Shrimp and PowerBait are a must in your bait bucket, but many guides say you can't beat the real thing: the guides like to pack in live minnows if they're going after browns.
“Deeper water in the afternoon means more drift-fishing with limited wading opportunities but the trout love lots of water and bubbles. Look for structures on the riverbed that oxygenate the area and you'll find a hangout for trout.
“The brown bite has been fantastic this week. They've shown up for sculpins, minnows, shad and even the pink mousetail artificial worms – healthy, fighting browns that make your heart race while you're waiting to see just how big that fish is on the end of your line.
“Natural (State) fishing is pure fun and excitement. Come visit Arkansas!”
(updated 5-4-2023) Dave McCulley, owner of Jenkins Fishing Service in Calico Rock, said that late last week and through Tuesday the water levels stabilized between 5-7 feet with clean water. “Late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning we saw a bump up to 8 feet, but the water started dropping before 8 a.m. Fishing has been phenomenal using different methods of fishing. Fishing was great using an inline spinner with different bright-color combinations of Power Eggs and shrimp. The most popular Power Eggs were yellow or a combination of one white Power Eggs and one orange Power Egg. Rapala Countdown CD7 in brown trout colors resulted in some very nice brown trout just under the 24-inch limit. Fishing with sculpins resulted in some 17-inch-plus rainbows and almost legal brown trout. The nickel/gold or copper-colored quarter-ounce Colorado spoons worked well for smaller rainbows up to some nice larger 3-pound-plus trout. Fishing the gravel bars has worked well. For the deeper holes try throwing a deeper diving Rapala Shad Rap in purple or shad color.
(updated 4-27-2023) John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service at Cotter said that during the past week they a bit over a quarter of an inch of rainfall, warmer temperatures and very heavy winds (to include lake wind advisories). The lake level at Bull Shoals fell 1 foot to rest at 5.2 feet above power pool of 660.3 feet msl. This is 29.5 feet below the top of flood pool. Upstream, Table Rock Lake fell 0.3 foot to rest at 1.8 feet below power pool and 16.7 feet below the top of flood pool. Beaver Lake fell 0.6 foot to rest at 6.2 feet above power pool or 2.4 feet below the top of flood pool. The white had had no wadable water and moderate-then-heavy flows. Norfork Lake fell 0.2 foot to rest at 0.5 foot below power pool of 555 feet msl and 25.5 feet below the top of flood pool. The Norfork Tailwater had some wadable water. All of the lakes in the White River System except Table Rock and Norfork are above power pool.
The caddis hatch is ongoing. This is our best hatch of the year. We have seen some small hatches in late afternoon. Before the hatch, fish a caddis pupa like the Sunday special in size 16. When you see takes on the top, but see no insects, switch to a caddis emerger like Berry’s Green Butt in size 15. When you observe trout taking insects from the top of the water, switch to elk hair caddis size 16. It will be difficult to fish this hatch with the high water levels we now have.
On the White, the hot spot has been The Narrows. We have had lower flows that have fished well. The hot flies were Y2Ks, prince nymphs, zebra midges (black with silver wire and silver bead or red with silver wire and silver bead), pheasant tails, copper Johns, pink and cerise San Juan worms, gold ribbed hare’s ears and sowbugs. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. John’s favorite has been a cerise San Juan Worm with an orange egg dropper. Use long leaders and plenty of additional weight.
John also said, “The White and North Fork rivers are tailwaters. That is, they are below large dams designed for flood control and power generation. They are subject to a wide variation in water releases that causes huge changes in water levels. Sometimes they are low and wadable, and at other times they are deep and roaring.
“When the water is high, we are required to fish large, heavily weighted flies to get down to the bottom of the water column, where the trout feed most of the time. The most popular technique, fishing double-fly rigs under an indicator, is hard to cast using the conventional cast. You have two flies, a big split shot and a good-sized strike indicator in the air, and even the tiniest error will cause serious tangles. With multiple flies, lead and the strike indicator entwined with long leaders, it takes a long time to untangle this mess. If you are tangled, you are not fishing.
“The answer is the Belgian cast. Unlike a conventional cast that has a distinct forward and back cast with distinct stops, this is a continuous cast. It never stops moving until the final delivery. You begin with a side cast back and convert to an overhead cast when the line is straight behind you. There is no stop in the back. When the line is straightened out before you, stop the cast and let it settle on the water.
“This cast produces a big loop that will not tangle, especially with heavy double-fly rigs. It is also effective with heavy streamers. I have found it to be easier to cast in heavy winds. It is easy to teach, and I always show any client that is struggling with their cast how to do it.
“It does require a bit of space. I generally have my clients fishing from the right side of the boat. Therefore the client nearest me is casting over my head. The angler in the front of the boat should start the cast by doing a sidearm cast over their left shoulder and bring it overhead in one continuous motion. If they are left-handed, it is simple: just sidearm to the left and then bring it forward overhead in one continuous motion.
“Another benefit of this cast is that it is easier on your shoulder. I have had clients that struggled with the conventional cast because it caused them some pain. They were able to do the Belgian cast with no accompanying pain.
“If you are interested in some instruction on the Belgian cast, my wife, Lori, and I are planning to teach an intermediate casting seminar on June 3 at ASU Mountain Home and this is one of the casts that we are going to cover. There is a modest fee.”
Bull Shoals Lake
As of Thursday, the Army Corps of Engineers reported the lake’s elevation at 665.07 feet msl (normal conservation pool: 659.00 feet msl; top flood elevation is 695.00 feet msl). By midday Thursday the flow was 12,726 cfs; tailwater elevation was 456.26 feet. The reported lake elevation at Table Rock Lake was 914.31 feet msl (normal conservation pool: 915.00 feet msl; top flood elevation is 931.0 feet msl).
(updated 4-27-2023) Del Colvin at Bull Shoals Lake Boat Dock said Bull Shoals Lake level as of Thursday was 666 feet msl, now only 7 foot high. Water temperature is at or over 60 degrees. Cooler temps and falling water have slowed things down. There is now accessibility to ramps and parking again. The bass are grouped up and they are spawning or prespawn. “We did lose some beds because of the dropping water that put them in a funk, but I’m expecting another big wave if conditions stabilize. There’s a shad spawn with bass feeding; you can find them around docks, spread out on flats and in the bushes now. A lot of fish now are suspending, waiting to move up.
“I’m looking for prespawners by checking pockets with wind and shad. Most fish still seem to be looking up. Most the dirty water cleared out but some of the bigger creeks or up the lake have stain, while there is high visibility around the dam area. Fish it like two separate lakes.
Dirty creeks, cloudy, warm rain water you’re best powerfishing with square bill, perch or shad. Try on the last couple swing banks or in or around the spawning pockets. Cover water. Fish warm runoff if available. There are some fish in the bushes but that bite is hit or miss. Use a Senko, a popper or a Ned rig.
Sunny days with flat water and stain conditions, try points by slow-dragging a Jewel half-ounce Special Ops football jig in green pumpkin. Sunny with clear water, look at the old shoreline points, keep the boat in 25-30 feet, try a green pumpkin 3/16-ounce shaky head or a Ned fished slow, then go a little slower. Focus on the points outside spawning areas. The shad are moving up high, so check the backs of creeks and look for feeding activity. Bigger spreads are shallower than 40 feet, be sure to check flats. Graph time pays off. Bomb-cast around the Ol’ McMinnow 2.8 swimbait in white or shad colors, as well as a fluke and a Lucky Craft Gunfish topwater. This pattern has been the deal for me.
The bass are definitely grouping up. The walleyes caught bass fishing looked spawned out. White bass look to be absorbing their eggs. Each day is different so fish the conditions.
Del regularly posts new YouTube videos. Visit his YouTube site (Bull Shoals Lake Boat Dock) for more information and tips on fishing Bull Shoals Lake.
Norfork Lake
As of midday Thursday, the Army Corps of Engineers reported the lake’s elevation at 554.55 feet msl (normal conservation pool: Sept.-April, 553.75 feet msl; April-Sept. 555.18 feet msl; top flood elevation 580.0 feet msl). Flow below the dam Thursday midday was 206 cfs, about 2,700 cfs drop from Wednesday midday.
(updated 5-4-2023) Steven “Scuba Steve” Street at Blackburn’s Resort said the lake level was 554.47 feet msl and had dropped a half-inch in the last 24 hours when Scuba Steve went in at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, with one generator running for about eight hours. The White River at Newport was 13.31 feet and still dropping with much less water being discharged into the river. The level has been basically stable for a week and the water is clearing, especially near the shore on rocky banks. You can see your lure down 6-7 feet and the water is stained green but a good color for fishing. The surface water temperature was 67 degrees and had risen about 3 degrees in the bright sunshine and light winds. “We are to get some rain soon but it will not hurt anything as we are getting very dry with below average rainfall for April.”
The bass fishing improved earlier this week and needed to. Some crappie are spawning, some have spawned and some are staging. Some bass are on beds but not a lot. The stable water level will help things. It is not too late for a good spawn for most species. The topwater bite is improving with the increased water temperature and warmer nighttime lows.
“It is a typical May fishing report but the water level is much more normal and is just a bit high. It looks to be a good year so far. Catfish are partway back in the creeks and hitting live shiners and bluegill. Bass are around shallow points on both sides near brush and swimbaits, grubs, Gitzits and creature baits are all catching fish. Bluegill are under docks and hitting crickets.”
Visit blackburnsresort.com and click on Scuba Steve's blog for a daily report.
(updated 5-4-2023) Lou Gabric at Hummingbird Hideaway Resort says the bite for most species has slowed a little over the last couple of days with the cool front that rolled through the area. “Or at least it has slowed for me!” he said. “A 3-degree drop in surface lake temp has not helped. The heat wave is arriving soon, so the lake temp will begin to climb again and the bite will improve.
“This has not stopped anyone from fishing and catching fish. The striped/hybrid bass have really scattered out in the areas where I have been fishing. The very early-morning bite is the best and I have been catching a few each morning by casting a 3.5 swimbait up close to shoreline points, both back in coves or on the main lake. Crappie are both on brush and scattered out in coves roaming between brush. Trolling Flicker Minnows is working the best, but a slip float with live minnows is also producing some fish. Bass are on shoreline points in 3-10 feet of water. Casting swimbaits, spinnerbaits and crankbaits are all catching fish. I have found also some nice bass feeding in the middle of a cove in 30 feet of water. I was trolling for crappie with four rods out and all four got hammered by bass at the same time. I have also found bass in 25 feet deep brush piles. Jigging a Tater Shad was driving them crazy, especially with a fast reel up.
“Another angler landed some nice striped bass and largemouth on topwater baits, as well as by trolling Flicker Minnows. Meanwhile, Mike and Sam have been crappie fishing, trolling Flicker Minnows and by using live bait on a slip float. Wednesday, trolling worked the best for them. They landed a huge 15.5-inch crappie. All their fish were released to be caught another day.”
The surface water temp has dropped to around 60 degrees Wednesday morning. The lake level is stable at 554.51 feet msl, which is slightly under the current seasonal pool of 554.47 feet msl.
Lou posts almost daily on his Facebook page with photos and where the fish are biting and what’s biting. Check it out.
Norfork Tailwater
(updated 5-4-2023) John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter (870-435-2169) said Norfork Lake fell 0.2 foot to rest at 0.5 foot below power pool of 555 feet msl and 25.5 feet below the top of flood pool. The Norfork Tailwater had some wadable water. All of the lakes in the White River System except Table Rock and Norfork are above power pool.
There has been a little wadable water on the Norfork. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns like zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead). Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-head nymph (zebra midge, copper John or pheasant tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan Worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise). John’s favorite rig has been a cerise San Juan Worms and an orange egg. The fishing is better in the morning and late afternoon and tapers off midday.
Dry Run Creek has fished a bit better. Weekends can get a quite crowded. The hot flies have been sowbugs, various colored San Juan Worms (worm brown, red, hot fluorescent pink and cerise) and white mop flies. Small orange or peach eggs have been very effective. Carry a large net, as most fish are lost at the net.
Remember that the White and North Fork rivers and Dry Run Creek are infected with didymo, an invasive alga. Thoroughly clean and dry your waders (especially the felt soles on wading boots) before using them in any other water. Many manufacturers are now making rubber soled wading boots that are easier to clean and are not as likely to harbor didymo.
Buffalo National River/Crooked Creek
(updated 5-4-2023) John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter (870-435-2169) said Crooked Creek and the Buffalo River are fishing better. With warmer temperatures, the smallmouths should be active soon. The most effective fly has been a tan and brown Clouser minnow. Carefully check the water level before entering Crooked Creek or the Buffalo River. There are no dams on these streams. They both have large drainages and are prone to flooding during and following any rain event. The water can rise very quickly.
AW Fishing Report - West Central AR.png
Lake Catherine Tailwater (Below Carpenter Dam)
For weekly flow releases from Carpenter Dam, visit www.entergy.com/hydro
(updated 5-4-2023) Shane Goodner, owner of Catch’em All Guide Service, reports that water temperature below the dam is 55 degrees with stained conditions in the tailrace. Entergy has scheduled 24/7 generation for the next week to bring Lake Ouachita down back out of flood pool. This has been an ongoing effort with the heavy rainfall of 2023 and has prevented people from boating and fishing in the Carpenter Dam tailrace safely for most of the year. April marked the final stocking month for rainbow trout until November, with 4,320 trout scheduled to be released. Big numbers of fish had relocated downstream, but are migrating upstream to feed and establish territory in the nutrient rich tailrace. More rainfall has forced Entergy to run heavy generation flows, so the public needs to check lake conditions before planning a day on Lake Catherine. Fishing below a hydroelectric dam poses many problems dictated by Mother Nature for boaters and anglers. Over four months of the trout season have been lost due to flooding. It’s hoped the weather will become stable enough to salvage some of the remaining time the trout are present in the tailrace.
The following techniques will give anglers a chance at catching numbers of rainbow trout that have received little fishing pressure this season:
Fly-fishermen are now handicapped to some degree with the lake now at summertime pool, but they can still access areas that hold feeding fish. Trout key in on the shad kill this time of year, as good numbers of threadfin shad in Lake Hamilton are drawn through the turbines and scattered throughout the tailrace area. Thousands of shad have migrated into the tailrace to spawn, creating a perfect environment for area fish to feed on baitfish. Flies that imitate injured shad will draw immediate strikes from hungry rainbows. Micro jigs in white or black that are cast with a strike indicator will produce strikes in current or slack water. Egg patterns in white or yellow used in the same manner can be productive when the action slows down. Spin-fishermen using PowerBait in yellow or white and lures such as a Super Duper and Little Cleo in silver are proven trout-catching baits in many conditions. Crankbaits that represent fleeing crayfish will also catch trout that are searching for prey. Live bait anglers can use waxworms or mealworms fished just of the bottom with a marshmallow floater, or earthworms and nightcrawlers in the same manner, to target larger trout.
Excellent angling opportunities will present themselves when the heavy current is slowed by Entergy as Lake Ouachita is returned to normal levels for all methods of fishing giving the public a good chance of success for the first time this year. The walleye spawn is nearing an end, but many fish will remain the tailrace to rest and feed up from the rigors of reproduction. Trolling shallow-running crankbaits against the current is an excellent method of covering water and locating feeding fish. The crappie spawn is still underway, and these fish can be caught with live minnows and jigs fished in current breaks around sandbars and rock structure. Crappie shy away from heavy current and thrive in protected areas out of the main flow. White bass will migrate into the area next month in huge numbers to spawn and their presence rounds out a multispecies opportunity for angling. The public is now urged to take advantage of the changing weather and fishing possibilities at all area lakes. Always follow all park and lake regulations when visiting the Carpenter Dam use area and be aware of lake conditions before planning a day on the water.
Lake Dardanelle
As of Thursday afternoon, the Army Corps of Engineers reports the lake’s flow at Dardanelle Lock and Dam as 7,829 cfs. Elevation was 337.93 feet msl and the tailwater was at 286.64 feet msl. (Top navigation pool is 338.2 and bottom pool is 336.0.) The stage is 6.48 feet as of Thursday afternoon (flood stage is 32 feet).
(updated 4-27-2023) Charles Morrison at Classic Catch Guide Service (479-647-9945) said that due to the recent rain, things will start to muddy up – and cool down a bit. The largemouth bass bite will still be good in some of the backwater areas that is clear. Frogs, flukes and worms will put a few in the boat. Square-bill crankbaits should be working well around bass guarding fry. Jigs are still working well around vegetation if you can find the shad. Weightless plastics such as swimbaits, lizards and Senkos will put some in the boat as well around the spawning fish.
Crappie are still biting well along jetties, stumps and brush piles. Natural colors such as Monkey Milk have been really good on the brush. Cajun Cricket has been working well along the jetties. Black/yellow or black/green has been working well around stumps.
White bass have been hanging out around the mouth of creeks. Crankbaits, spoons and inline spinners have been working well. Striped bass are still in some of the creeks, and around strong current. Swimbaits and Rat-L-Traps have been working well. Catfish have been really good on all species. Channel cats in the creeks and in some of the backwater have been good on worms and crickets. Flatheads have been good around the bluff and jetty rock on live perch. Blue cats have been good on cut bait; stick to the fresh bait, shad or skip jack. Sunfish and bream have been good on worms and crickets in the creeks and some on the edge of the backwater on sand spawning.
Lake Hamilton
(updated 4-27-2023) Fish ’N Stuff (501-834-5733) in Sherwood said right now, in the early morning and fishing throughout the day, a small buzzbait seems to be doing well for the black bass, in a white color. Anglers are fishing it around the docks and in some of the creeks and fingers off the lake. Also, a wacky rigged Senko fished around the docks has been doing well. A Chatterbait will draw some action as well. Some anglers are targeting those 10- to 15-foot deep brush piles with post-spawn fish moving into those spots
Lake Nimrod
As of noon Thursday, the Army Corps of Engineers reports the lake’s elevation was 6.2 feet high at 351.16 feet msl (normal pool: 343.71 feet msl; top flood elevation is 373.0 feet msl).
(updated 5-4-2023) Ken Winstead at Whiskers Sporting Goods (501-889-2011) in Perryville said the crappie bite continues to be typical for the continuous water changes due to weather, so move around from shallow to deep water. It’s hit or miss. Best colors are silver, chartreuse, Monkey Milk, black/chartreuse, Cajun Cricket, Kiwi, Mo-Glo, silver Blue Ice, orange/white, Diamond Mist. Also throw Crappie Magnet, minnows and nightcrawlers. Bream are biting great on redworms and crickets. Black bass are doing well on dark colors, as well as watermelon red, red or blue shad, and minnows and worms.
Catfish are biting well on liver of all kinds, dough bait, minnows and nightcrawlers.
Lake Ouachita
As of Thursday, the Army Corps of Engineers reports the lake’s elevation at Blakely Dam was 578.42 feet msl (full pool: 578.00 feet msl).
(updated 5-4-2023) Capt. Darryl Morris of Family Fishing Trips (501-844-5418) said crappie are finishing their spawn and are really beginning to stack on the brush piles. Tops that have produced the best are in 18-24 feet of water fished 8-12 feet deep with minnow under corks or tightlining jigs. “Observations around the fish cleaning stations let me know ample numbers of spotted bass are being caught and the catfish are obviously starting to move up.”
(updated 5-4-2023) Philip Kastner of Trader Bill’s Outdoors in Little Rock and Hot Springs said on the weekly “Wild Side Show” on KABZ-FM, 103.7 The Buzz that Lake Ouachita is at full pool. The rainiest year so far on record in central Arkansas made the fish spawn “go backward. It retarded it. This does happen quite frequently.” One of his anglers went out Wednesday morning and said it was like going back in time to 2½ weeks ago and was catching bass on a floating worm right in front of buckbrush and on a topwater bait. You get a limited window for this, so it’s still going on and now is the time to catch up.
(updated 5-4-2023) Todd Gadberry at Mountain Harbor Resort and Spa (870-867-2191/800-832-2276 out-of-state) said black bass are still good. Topwater baits are working in multiple applications; shallow frog fishing or deeper, open water Spook/boy howdy fishing. Swim jigs and soft plastics are producing some quality sacks too. As for walleye shallow-running crankbaits and swim jigs are still working for these fish. Try main river/lake channel points for these fish. Stripers are good. These fish are moving more to the central portions of the lake and can be caught on jerkbaits, Bama rigs and a top water C-10 Redfin. Bream are good. Try a cricket or worm near brush in the 20-25 depth range for a quality bite. Crappie are fair to good Catfish are very good on jugs and trotlines with live or cut bait. Water temperature is ranging 64-68 degrees. The clarity is clearing. Lake level Thursday was 578.69 feet. Call the Mountain Harbor fishing guides (Mike Wurm, 501-622-7717, or Chris Darby, 870-867-7822) for more information.
Blue Mountain Lake
As of Friday, the Army Corps of Engineers reports the lake’s elevation was 398.48 feet msl (full pool: 387.00 feet msl; top flood elevation is 419.0 feet msl).
