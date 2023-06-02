CENTRAL ARKANSAS
Craig D. Campbell Lake Conway Reservoir
For the most up-to-date lake level, visit the U.S. Geological Survey's Lake Conway water level site.
(updated 6-1-2023) Bates Field and Stream (501-470-1846) said bream are biting on redworms, crickets and waxworms. Catfish are biting, too; try shad, skipjack, dip bait and nightcrawlers. Those two species are producing well at this time. Black bass have slowed but are still biting. The catches seem mostly to be coming on black/blue Baby Brush Hogs, when they’re biting. A few crappie are being caught on jigs, but the overall crappie bite has slowed some. Everything is good about the water now, they report, with the usual Lake Conway stain to the clarity.
(updated 5-25-2023) Fish ’N Stuff (501-834-5733) in Sherwood said the black bass are biting a big worm, like a Zoom Ol’ Monster, as well as spinnerbaits and Chatterbaits. The bite is very good beside the trees and the stumps.
Little Red River
The Army Corps of Engineers reported the outflow at Greers Ferry Dam to be 20 cfs (turbine) as of noon Thursday, with one 12-hour discharge Wednesday average 6,200 cfs. The tailwater was down at 266.74 feet as of 2 p.m. Thursday. Greers Ferry Lake is at normal conservation pool. Check with the Army Corps of Engineers website for real-time release data or by calling (501) 362-5150). Also check the Southwestern Power Administration website (swpa.gov) to see forecast generation schedule.
(updated 6-1-2023) Lowell Myers of Sore Lip’em All Guide Service (501-250-0730) said, “It looks like we might be getting a break from 24-hour generation that we have experienced the last few weeks. Hopefully we will settle into a more fishing friendly water release pattern.
“If you plan to fish the Trout Magnet, consider using pink, cotton candy and white-colored bodies on chartreuse jigheads. For fly-fishing, consider weighted San Juan Worms, egg patterns, Caddis imitations and Streamers.”
Always check generation schedule and be aware of unexpected water release. Check before heading to the Little Red River for Greers Ferry Dam water release by downloading the USACE Little Rock app, Corps of Engineers website (swl-wc.usace.army.mil) for real-time water release and the Southwestern Power Administration website (swpa.gov) to see the generation schedule.
(updated 6-1-2023) Mike Winkler of Little Red River Fly Fishing Trips/Little Red River Fly Guides (501-507-3688) said Greers Ferry Lake is at summer pool. “It looks like we will be seeing reduced flows from the Southwestern Power Administration. Let's see what happens with the generation schedule and if they start a consistent pattern.
“This will open up wade fishing for the entire river. The bite has been good with the lower flows. We are having Caddis still hatching throughout our river. Anything buggy is working. Try fishing sowbugs, midge patterns and Caddis patterns. We’re fishing them underneath an indicator alongside the moss beds in the deeper water or fishing the oxygenated shoals.”
(updated 5-25-2023) Fish ’N Stuff (501-834-5733) in Sherwood said trout are really starting to bite well on the river. Anglers have reported that best catching is on Trout Magnets and the Rapala No. 7 Countdown in rainbow and brown trout colors.
Greers Ferry Lake
As of Thursday at noon, the Army Corps of Engineers reports the lake’s elevation at 462.55 feet msl (normal conservation pool: 462.54 feet msl, top flood elevation 487.0 msl).
(updated 6-1-2023) Tommy Cauley of Fishfinder Guide Service (501-940-1318) said the water level now at Greers Ferry Lake is at 462.55 feet msl, just 0.01 feet above normal pool for this time of year (462.54 feet msl). Greers Ferry is in the shape as most lakes around the country: All species are scattered and about two weeks behind regular schedules, in between spawning and post-spawn. With that said, crappie are eating live bait, jigs,and crankbaits in 10-40 feet of water, according to how you like to present your bait. Stay around bait fish. Walleye are eating, when you find them, on crawlers and crankbaits in 10-25 feet. Catfish are scattered from 10-60 feet eating lots of stuff on lines and rod and reels. Bream are eating and preparing for a big spawn on this full moon – crickets, crawlers and inline spinners are working super shallow out to 25 feet.
Hybrid bass and white bass are chewing well, roaming, as they have not gotten set up to stay yet on offshore stuff where you can really work on them good day in and day out yet. It's coming, but for now stay with the bait and the fish will be close roaming. Use spoons, inline spinners, topwater plugs, swim baits and Alabama rigs.
Black bass are like the rest, roaming and not locked in offshore stuff just yet. Alabama rigs, topwater baits, Texas-rigged worms, football head rigs and crankbaits and spinnerbaits all are working. Stay around the bait shad, bream, etc. on the shoreline out to 40 feet and suspended over deep water.
(updated 6-1-2023) Fish ’N Stuff (501-834-5733) in Sherwood said the largemouth bass and spotted bass are moving out onto main lake points. Throw a shaky head or a crankbait for best success.
Crappie have moved about halfway into the back of the creeks and are sitting in the tops of brush. They were biting Leland Lures Eye-hole Jig.
Harris Brake Lake
(updated 6-1-2023) Harris Brake Lake Resort (501-889-2745) says bream and catfish have been really biting. “There are a lot of them around,” they report. Crickets and worms are the way to catch the bream. Also, both species have hit their spawning seasons at Harris Brake, so this weekend should be a good one, along with a full moon for the bream. Some anglers have been catching black bass, mostly on bass minnows.
One angler earlier this week, fishing right by the dock, hauled in a 5.6-pound catfish. Small bream and nightcrawlers are the baits mostly being used for cats.
Crappie have moved out to the deeper end of the lake, according to several anglers. There have been fewer reports of catches.
The lake level is about medium or normal for Harris Brake. The water is closer to clear.
Lake Overcup
(updated 6-1-2023) Lacey Williams at Lakeview Landing on Arkansas Highway 95 (501-252-1437) said, “The bream are biting good! Use crickets! We caught a mess of ’em a few days ago. We were out in the tree lines and around some old posts. Also I got confirmation (Thursday) that they are coming up to the banks, also. If you know their secret hideouts from last year, I would try there first. Shouldn't be hard to get you enough for supper.”
Lacey reports that the crappie are deep. Try using pink minnows, crappie minnows or white/black/red jigs. Go about 10 feet down into the stumps and underwater brush. You may only get one or two from that area. But keep moving around. You can catch them with patience. Same for bank fishing. Catfish are coming up into the shallows. Try using bass minnows just a foot or two deep. Bass are biting on spinners and wacky worms. The bite is good early in the morning and about an hour before sunset.
The lake water level is lowering, and the water isn't murky like it has been. “It's going to be a great weekend for fishing.”
(updated 5-18-2023) John “Catfish” Banks at Overcup Landing said water is a little over 1 foot high, while clarity is good. Surface temperature is around 82 degrees. Crappie have slowed down a little, but they're still biting in 8-10 feet of water. Bass are chasing the little fry that are everywhere. Catfish are being caught on jugs, limb lines and trotlines using perch or bass minnows. Bream are starting to bed in places.
Brewer Lake
(update 6-1-2023) David Hall at Dad’s Bait Shop (501-289-2210), a 24/7 self-serve bait shop at the lake, had no new reports.
Lake Maumelle
(updated 6-1-2023) WestRock Landing in Roland (501-658-5598) says the fishing was great over the weekend and through Wednesday or this week, but anglers were saying Thursday morning that things had slowed down. Water temperature has reached into the low 80s. For the week, largemouth bass have ranged from good to fair. Reports of the bass being found on points around 10 feet deep. They have also been caught shallow. Try using crankbaits, flukes, wacky rigs or buzzbaits. Their black bass cousins, the spotted bass (Kentucky bass), were great over the weekend and the beginning this week before slowing back down. Some reports had them being found near 10 feet and off rocky points. Crankbaits are suggested. In WestRock’s Tuesday night weekly black bass tournament this week, Matt Hedrick and Brandon Crain caught 14.39 pounds on a five-bass stringer to win, and the top three finishers were at or over 12.4 pounds. Out of 26 boats, 19 caught limits. Robert and Tracy White hauled in the Big Bass of 4.35 pounds.
White bass provided no reports this week. Crappie, though, were good. Reports of crappie hanging in the brush around 18 feet of water. Try using white Bobby Garland Jigs, or minnows. Bream are fair, but the full moon is coming up this weekend. Reports of the bream starting to move up to bed, if they haven’t already. Also, reports of anglers catching bream from the shoreline. Worms or crickets are best. A few catfish are being caught.
(updated 6-1-2023) Fish ’N Stuff (501-834-5733) in Sherwood said whites and hybrids are running east end of the lake. You can catch them on ROoster Tail or a spoon.
Arkansas River at Morrilton
As of Thursday, the Corps of Engineers said water flow at the Ormond Lock and Dam was 13,034 cfs. The stage at Morrilton was steady at 9.74 feet (flood stage is 30 feet). Flow further upriver at Dardanelle Lock and Dam the flow was 10,868 cfs.
Little Maumelle River
(updated 6-1-2023) Ray Hudson at River Valley Marina (501-517-1250) said the fishing is about the same as it’s been for a couple of weeks. Black bass have been doing real well, while the bream are still bedded. Crappie are done with their spawn and have gone back to deeper water.
Bass are being caught in 1-2 feet of water, up shallow. Anglers are fishing with spinnerbaits and worms, and one angler reported catching them this week on Chatterbait. They seem to be on the tail end of spawning, Ray said.
Bream will bite crickets and redworms. Catfish are being caught on trotlines baited with shiners. No reports on crappie or on white bass, Ray said. The water is normal level and clear. He estimates the water temperature is in the high 70s.
Arkansas River (Maumelle Pool)
On Thursday afternoon, the Corps of Engineers said water flow at the Toad Suck Lock and Dam was 0 cfs, though there had been generation of about 12,900 cfs for about 17 hours up until 9 a.m.
Arkansas River (Little Rock Area Pools)
On Thursday, the Corps of Engineers said water flow at the Murray Lock and Dam was 14,085 cfs. The elevation is 249.15 feet msl. The stage in the Little Rock pool was steady at 7.25 feet (flood stage is 23 feet). Flow at the Terry Lock and Dam was 13,543 cfs.
(updated 6-1-2023) Fish ’N Stuff (501-834-5733) reports that bass are on the main river jetties on crankbaits and topwater. They have heard there are crappie being caught around Willow Beach.
NORTH ARKANSAS
White River
(updated 6-1-2023) Cotter Trout Dock (870-435-6525) said, “Summer break is officially here; time to replace the digital devices in the hands of your kids with rods and reels. We've had a great week on the river catching trout with spoons, spinners, jigs, stick baits and PowerBait, so it's been easy to keep them occupied.”
The White River is flowing fairly fast as Bull Shoals Dam is continuing to release three or more generators, 9,000 to 13,000 cfs. It's not uncommon with round-the-clock releases to find the rainbow bite has slowed, but it's also not uncommon to observe the quality of the catch has improved. Carry some extra split shot, egg weights or bass-casting sinkers to ensure your baits get near the bottom, then prepare for some action because the trout are healthy and fighting.
Trout are constantly swimming against the current, which means they need to refuel often, which explains why the bite is usually so rapid on the White River. They're smart, too, and look for places to get out of the flow for some rest now and again. Look for rocks, or other structure – that's easy in our river because the water is so crystal clear – and place your bait downstream near the hidey-hole. Some added flash might cause a quicker response. “We've had some fun replacing the hook on a gold Blue Fox Spinner with a feathered treble hook, or adding that flashy feather to the tail end of a Rapala Countdown.”
(updated 5-11-2023) AGFC staff fished the White River in the Sylamore Creek-White River junction area. On Saturday, there was a little smallmouth bite in the current of the big river just in front of the creek, biting white maribou Trout Magnets. Rainbows like the Trout Magnet some but early, as well as an inline spinner, at midday started really favoring the orange PowerBait, while some liked the No. 7 rainbow trout-colored Rapala Countdown. On Sunday, fishing out of Jack’s Resort (870-585-2211) after the river had risen 1 foot overnight, we drift-fished the White River below the confluence, catching what would have been boatload of rainbows (all were returned to the river), including a 16-incher, using inline spinners and hooks baited with X Factor eggs and pieces of shrimp.
Bull Shoals Lake
As of Thursday, the Army Corps of Engineers reported the lake’s elevation at 662.91 feet msl (normal conservation pool: 662.00 feet msl; top flood elevation is 695.00 feet msl). By midday Thursday the flow was 15,095 cfs with constant generation over recent days; tailwater elevation was 456.88 feet. The reported lake elevation at Table Rock Lake was 917.06 feet msl (normal conservation pool: 915.00 feet msl; top flood elevation is 931.0 feet msl).
(updated 6-1-2023) Del Colvin at Bull Shoals Lake Boat Dock said Wednesday that lake level Wednesday was at 663 feet msl, or about 4 feet high. He adds, though, that Bull Shoals hasn’t been this low this time of year in quite some time. Water temperature is about 75 degrees. Algae blooms seem to be diminishing. Looks like a thermocline is starting to form in that 20-foot range. The sunfish bluegills are spawning on flats. Most fish seem to be schooled up and moving out over deeper water and suspending in 10-25 feet.
“I’m spending lots of time graphing, checking summer spots, points, drops and ledges. Most fish still seem to be looking up, making dragging bottom baits slow. Most of the dirty water is in the larger creeks, while there is high visibility around the main lake, especially the dam area.”
For several weeks now, Del has been recommending that anglers fish Bull Shoals like two separate lakes, depending on the conditions. If you find dirty creeks cloudy days when it’s warm, windy and with rainwater, you should be powerfishing a square-bill crankbait, Chatterbait, spinnerbait or a Rat-L-Trap-style lure. Try on the last couple of swing banks or in or around the bluegill spawning flats, pockets, bushes – cover water. Fish runoff if available. There’s a big Texas-rigged redworm bite in some of the brush piles.
For sunny, flat, stain conditions try points slow-dragging a tube or Jewel half-ounce Special Ops football jig in green pumpkin orange, or use perch colors in the 10-20 feet range. For sunny, clear water use natural colors in small profile baits. Look at ledges; keep your boat as far away as castable.
Start early with a topwater, and as that slows try a 2.8 or 3.3 McMinnow. Once the sun gets up drop-shot a Robo Worm. The shad are broken up high in the water column mostly over deep water. It’s that time of year: topwater, topwater, topwater. Get up early and fish a wake shad, Spook, Lucky Craft Gunfish, a Pop-R or Spook Jr. topwater. Also try a Flutter Spoon early in the morning, or all day if it’s cloudy, especially with the warmer temperature now. Each day is different, so fish the conditions.
Del regularly posts new YouTube videos. Visit his YouTube site (Bull Shoals Lake Boat Dock) for more information and tips on fishing Bull Shoals Lake.
Norfork Lake
As of midday Thursday, the Army Corps of Engineers reported the lake’s elevation at 557.18 feet msl (normal conservation pool: Sept.-April, 553.75 feet msl; April-Sept. 556.75 feet msl; top flood elevation 580.0 feet msl). Flow below the dam Thursday midday was 3,064 cfs.
(updated 6-1-2023) Steven “Scuba Steve” Street at Blackburn’s Resort said the lake level was 557.18 feet msl and had dropped 1 inch in the previous 24 hours as of 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Corps of Engineers has started generating a little more, and the White River at Newport is 12.24 feet. They are regulating to 12 feet at Newport and letting a lot of water out of Bull Shoals and both lakes are approaching the top of their power pools.
“It is getting very dry here and we need some rain badly and may get some later this week,” he said. The surface water temperature was 80 degrees and the water is clearing after the churning of the holiday weekend. The summer thermocline has formed at 17 feet and it is very pronounced. Several fish are at or around this depth. The water is very cold at 20 feet. Walleye, crappie, bass and bluegill are at or around this depth, and if you find brush there at that depth, there will be a lot of fish near. Spoons and plastic worms are working well. Stripers are going deeper and deeper with the rising water temperature, and the topwater bite has diminished to mostly bass early and late. It is spooning time and stripers are about 50-60 feet down in 90 feet of water. Trollers are catching a few fish but are traveling a lot of miles and burning a lot of gas to catch them.
Visit blackburnsresort.com and click on Scuba Steve's blog for a daily report.
(updated 6-1-2023) Lou Gabric at Hummingbird Hideaway Resort posts almost daily on his Facebook page with photos and where the fish are biting and what’s biting. Check it out.
Norfork Tailwater
(updated 6-1-2023) John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter (870-435-2169) said Norfork Lake rose 0.2 foot to rest at 0.4 foot above power pool of 556.75 feet msl and 22.8 feet below the top of flood pool. The Norfork Tailwater has had wadable water every day. “All of the lakes are at or near power pool. We can expect lower flows in the coming days,” he said.
The most productive flies have been small midge patterns like zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead). Double fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-head nymph (zebra midge, copper John or pheasant tail) suspended eighteen inches below a brightly colored San Juan Worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise). My favorite rig has been a cerise San Juan Worms and a ruby midge. The fishing is better in the morning and late afternoon and tapers off midday.
Dry Run Creek has fished a bit better. Weekends can get quite crowded. The hot flies have been sowbugs, various colored San Juan Worms (worm brown, red, hot fluorescent pink and cerise) and white mop flies. Small orange or peach eggs have been very effective. Carry a large net, as most fish are lost at the net.
Buffalo National River/Crooked Creek
(updated 6-1-2023) John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter (870-435-2169) said Crooked Creek and the Buffalo River are fishing better. With warmer temperatures, the smallmouths are more active. The most effective fly has been a tan and brown Clouser minnow. Carefully check the water level before entering Crooked Creek or the Buffalo River. There are no dams on these streams. They both have large drainages and are prone to flooding during and following any rain event. The water can rise very quickly.
NORTHEAST ARKANSAS
Lake Charles
(updated 6-1-2023) Shelly Jeffrey at Lake Charles State Park (870-878-6595) said black bass finally joined the bream, crappie and catfish among the active, hungry fish at Lake Charles this past weekend. Spinnerbaits and plastic worms were bringing in a good number of bass.
Bream are good on worms and crickets, of course, but specifically on Arkie, Shinee Hinee and Arkil Gill Candy baits. Crappie were fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish were good on the usual catfish baits. The water is the usual murky clarity and at a normal level. Water temperature edged upward slightly to 71.7 degrees on Sunday morning.
Spring River
(updated 5-18-2023) Mark Crawford with springriverfliesandguides.com (870-955-8300) said water levels have been at 440 cfs (350 is average), and water clarity is clear. No rain over the last week has the river looking great, up less than a foot above average. Heavy stocking by Jim Hinkle Spring River State Fish Hatchery with some really big stockers makes every day on the Spring lately hot with plenty of rainbows coming to the boat. We’re chasing browns on good overcast days. Swinging flies most days, with indicator setups on the hot sunny days, are working great. Streamers are the go-to on the cloudy days until everyone gets tired.
Smallmouth bass are starting to get active with the spawn over. Heavy sink tips with streamers work great with a slow retrieve – or my fave, long leaders tight-lining heavy Woollies. The smallmouth are all in the river, you’ve just got to fish for them deep. Woollies in brown, black and olive are great with heavy lead eyes or skull heads.
The canoe hatch will start up soon. The river will be busy with floaters through the summer on Saturdays and holiday weekends. Through the week is a great time to come up and catch.
Be safe wading and remember when it gets hot out, the Spring River is cold and refreshing!
(updated 6-1-2023) John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter (870-435-2169) said the water level on the Spring River is fishable. “This is a great place to wade fish when they are running water on the White and North Fork rivers,” he says. Wear cleated boots and carry a wading staff. There is a lot of bedrock that can get very slick. The hot flies have been olive Woolly Buggers with a bit of flash, cerise and hot pink San Juan worms and Y2Ks.
White River
The Army Corps of Engineers reported Thursday that the White River stage at Batesville was slightly falling at 9.35 feet (flood stage is 15.0 feet). The Newport stage is slightly rising at 12.38 feet (flood stage is 26 feet). The stage at Augusta is steady at 24.32 feet, below flood stage of 26.00 feet.
