The Searcy Lions are back in action this Friday when they travel to Sheridan to take on the Yellowjackets in the 6A-East opener.
Searcy had last week off after beating Batesville 50-36 in a televised non-conference game Sept. 9 at Lion Stadium. It was the Lions’ first win of the season after dropping games to Cabot and Little Rock Christian.
Searcy coach Zak Clark said the bye week came at a good time.
“I thought we had a good week of practice,” Clark said. “It was productive. We’ve been pretty healthy. We’ve been pretty fortunate as far as injuries go. It’s still nice to have a week off going into conference. We ended up practicing Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. We were kind of energized and ready to start conference.”
Getting a win over Batesville was good for the Lions’ mentality, Clark said.
“By no means did we play perfect,” Clark said. “Everybody is a lot happier when you win a game. It was nice getting that taste.”
In the win over Batesville, Searcy quarterback Ckyler Tengler had his best game of the season, completing 14 of 19 passes for 357 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Dede Johnson rushed for 170 yards on 20 carries.
Daniel Perry led Searcy with 8 catches for 164 yards. Reid Miles had 3 catches for 119 yards. The Lions finished with 534 yards in total offense.
“We played like I thought we were capable of playing,” Clark said. “It was encouraging. A lot of it was effort. I think our offensive line has done a pretty good job all year and our running backs. Any time you see the big home run, a long run go for a touchdown, you know guys are blocking down field. We did not do a very good job of that in the first two games.
“We’d break a lot of 8-, 10-, 12-yard runs. When you’re not blocking down field, you’re not going to see the 45-yard touchdowns. That was just much better for our team.”
The defense has struggled at times. Searcy is giving up an average of 36.3 points per game.
“I think Batesville did a tremendous job of coming out with a good game plan,” Clark said. “They played the game that they wanted to play. I felt like if we had been able to go up two scores, the game was going to be over.”
Clark was referring to possibly getting a two touchdown lead in the first half or third quarter.
“Once we got up two scores and they had to throw it in the fourth quarter, the game was essentially over,” he said.
Clark said the positive on defense against Batesville was his team created takeaways.
“I think we have five,” he said. “That’s the positive.”
This Friday’s opponent, Sheridan, comes into the game with a 2-1 record. The Yellowjackets lost to White Hall 41-0 in the season opener then beat Hot Springs Lakeside 24-7 and Jacksonville 42-7 the next two weeks.
“They are a scary team,” Clark said. “They are very experienced. They play very hard. They are big up front. They have some big backs. They do a good job of running to the ball on defense. They are very well coached.
“Anytime you have those things working for you, you are going to be a good team.”
Sheridan quarterback Konner Canterbury rushed 12 times for 74 yards and 4 touchdowns against Jacksonville. He scored on runs of 1, 14, 18 and 20 yards.
“I anticipate another really physical game,” Clark said.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.