Braves Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras, left, reaches for a ball as Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley bends out of the way during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, April 3, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a three-run homer Monday night, leading the Atlanta Braves to an 8-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Acuña, who was an All-Star selection last season, finished with a 3-for-4 night with a double and a single. He also drew a walk and scored two runs.

