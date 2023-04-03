ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a three-run homer Monday night, leading the Atlanta Braves to an 8-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.
Acuña, who was an All-Star selection last season, finished with a 3-for-4 night with a double and a single. He also drew a walk and scored two runs.
Injuries slowed Acuña in 2021 and 2022. He endured a torn ACL, a left foot injury and a groin injury.
"I'm 100 percent healthy this year," Acuña said through a translator. "It's completely different. I'm not battling any pain."
Ozzie Albies smacked a two-run homer and Austin Riley added a solo shot in the Braves' 10-hit attack. Atlanta has won three of its first four games this season.
Riley homered to left field in the first inning. It went 473 feet, the longest of his career, fourth longest in Busch Stadium and second longest by an opponent.
"That was a long one," Snitker said. "That was a big man hitting it a long ways there."
It also was the first home run allowed this season by a St. Louis pitcher.
"You don't feel it coming off the bat," Riley said. "I just took my jog and came back to the dugout. I actually had to come back and watch film to see it. I did like it."
Paul Goldschmidt, the 2022 NL MVP, hit his first home run of the season along with a single in four at-bats. He hit 35 homers last season for St. Louis. Nolan Arenado, Nolan Gorman and Tyler O'Neill each had two hits.
St. Louis recorded 12 hits and stranded 11 runners against four Braves pitchers.
"Obviously you want to drive in as many as you can," Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. "I like where we're at. We never felt out of it in the game. We're taking tough at-bats. Did we leave guys? Yes. But you've got to get on base."
Charlie Morton (1-0) pitched 5 1/3 innings to notch the win. The 39-year-old Morton scattered nine hits in giving up three runs. He walked two with one strikeout in his 21st career start against St. Louis. He is 4-12 lifetime against the Cardinals.
"I thought he was really good," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said about Morton. "I love the fact he got into the sixth inning. It's not an easy lineup to navigate. "
Jake Woodford (0-1) suffered his first loss in three career decisions to the Braves. Woodford, drawing his first career start in the month of April, pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits, including three home runs. He walked three and registered three strikeouts.
"What gives Woody success is being successful in the bottom of the zone," Marmol said. "He left two four-seamers up in the top of the zone and he had a slider that didn't do a whole lot for another homer."
Woodford allowed three home runs all of last season (91 1/3 IP). Against the Braves, he allowed three home runs before he completed the second inning of his season.
"I got burned on some pitches that were up and I hung a slider," Woodford said. "I've got to make adjustments quicker. I didn't minimize damage the way I needed to. It just comes down to execution. I've got to bear down. There's definitely some things to work on."
The Cardinals tied the game when Alec Burleson scored on a fielder's choice in the first inning.
The Braves scored five runs on two home runs in the second, sending nine men to bat. With a runner on base, Albies homered to right. Acuña extended the Atlanta lead to 6-1 with a three-run homer to center field.
"I was just trying to get on base and it went out," Acuña said laughing. "Last year, I'd have similar swings and it wouldn't go out or get the result I wanted. I go up to hit. When I'm hitting, I'm not thinking. It's see the ball, hit the ball."
St. Louis narrowed the lead to 6-3 in the fourth on an RBI single by rookie Jordan Walker and a ground out by Brendan Donovan.
Atlanta got two runs back in the seventh off reliever Jordan Hicks.
Matt Olson drove in a run with a single and Travis D'Arnaud hit a run-scoring double off Hicks.
Goldschmidt hit a 3-1 fastball to center field in the seventh off reliever Nick Anderson, cutting the Braves lead to 8-4.
GIANTS 12, WHITE SOX 3
CHICAGO (AP) — David Villar hit two of San Francisco's seven home runs, Anthony DeSclafani tossed six scoreless innings and the Giants pounded Chicago.
Villar hit a solo homer in the fifth and a grand slam in the ninth. Joc Pederson, Michael Conforto, Thairo Estrada, Mike Yastrzemski and Bryce Johnson also went deep for San Francisco, which hit its most home runs since July 2, 2002, at Colorado. The team record of eight was set at Milwaukee on April 30, 1961, when Willie Mays hit four.
The Giants broke out in a big way after being shut out twice while losing two of three in their opening series at Yankee Stadium, and spoiled Chicago's first home game under manager Pedro Grifol.
Pederson was also robbed of a two-run drive by center fielder Luis Robert Jr.
Conforto and Estrada went back-to-back in the fifth, and so did Yastrzemski and Villar to make it 7-0.
DeSclafani (1-0) picked up his first win since Oct. 1, 2021. The 32-year-old right-hander was limited to five starts last season because of a right ankle injury.
The five home runs allowed by Michael Kopech (0-1) tied White Sox record.
BREWERS 10, METS 0
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers rookie Brice Turang hit a grand slam for his first major league homer, capping a seven-run fifth inning that sent Milwaukee past New York in its home opener.
Brian Anderson also homered and Freddy Peralta (1-0) pitched six innings of two-hit ball as the Brewers won their third straight. Shut out in its first 16 innings this season, Milwaukee has scored 22 runs in its last 20 innings.
The day started poorly for the Mets when Carlos Carrasco (0-1) received a pitch-clock violation before throwing his first pitch. That set the tone for the rest of an afternoon in which they compiled more clock violations (four) than hits (three). New York has lost 14 of its last 17 games in Milwaukee.
Bryse Wilson worked three innings for his second career save.
TWINS 11, MARLINS 1
MIAMI (AP) — Max Kepler hit a leadoff homer, Joey Gallo added a three-run shot and Minnesota routed Miami to remain unbeaten this season.
Trevor Larnach also went deep and Tyler Mahle (1-0) struck out seven in five solid innings for the Twins, who swept their opening series in Kansas City and are 4-0 for the ninth time in franchise history. The last time was 2017.
Johnny Cueto (0-1) exited with right biceps tightness in the second inning after giving up two home runs in his Marlins debut.
Kepler left in the fourth with knee soreness.
RAYS 6, NATIONALS 2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Luke Raley homered twice, Drew Rasmussen pitched six shutout innings and Tampa Bay defeated Washington for the first 4-0 start in team history.
Isaac Paredes also went deep for the Rays, who have outscored their opponents 27-5. Raley had his first career multi-homer game.
Rasmussen (1-0) allowed two singles and didn't walk a batter while striking out seven.
Trevor Williams (0-1) gave up four runs — three earned — over five innings in his Nationals debut.
Jeimer Candelario homered and Dominic Smith had two hits for Washington.
REDS 7, CUBS 6
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jason Vosler hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the fifth inning and Cincinnati held off Chicago.
It was the second home run of the season for Vosler, a non-roster invite to spring training. After entering as a pinch-runner in the second, he connected off Drew Smyly (0-1).
Cody Bellinger launched an early three-run homer for his first hit with the Cubs. Eric Hosmer's two-run double off Alex Young (1-0) put Chicago ahead 6-4 in the fifth.
Derek Law stranded two runners in the ninth to earn his first save since 2019. The Reds are 3-1 after starting 3-22 last season.
YANKEES 8, PHILLIES 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres hit his 100th career homer and reached base five times, Anthony Rizzo added a two-run shot and New York blew out winless Philadelphia.
The defending NL champion Phillies are 0-4 for the first time since 2016. The only team to win a World Series after starting 0-4 was the 2021 Atlanta Braves.
Nestor Cortes (1-0) allowed one run and seven hits over five innings and made a key defensive play in his season debut. Franchy Cordero made his first start for the Yankees and hit a two-run double in a five-run fifth.
Taijuan Walker (0-1), making his Philadelphia debut after signing a $72 million, four-year contract, allowed four runs and four hits in 4 1/3 innings. Alec Bohm had three hits for the Phillies, who have been outscored 37-12.
PIRATES 7, RED SOX 6
BOSTON (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit two solo homers, Jason Delay added another and Pittsburgh edged Boston.
On a mild evening when the teams combined for six home runs, Masataka Yoshida hit his first since joining the Red Sox from Japan. Yoshida and Triston Casas each had a two-run drive, and Rafael Devers added a solo shot.
Duane Underwood Jr. (1-0) worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings and David Bednar got his second save.
Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford (0-1) needed 32 pitches to get through the first inning and lasted four. He yielded seven runs and eight hits, including three homers.
ROYALS 9, BLUE JAYS 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer pitched five effective innings, MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer and Kansas City beat Toronto for its first victory of the season.
Nicky Lopez had a two-run triple and Bobby Witt Jr. delivered a pair of RBI singles as the Royals opened a 7-0 lead in the fourth against José Berríos (0-1) and gave Matt Quatraro his first win as manager.
Singer (1-0) allowed just two hits — doubles by Matt Chapman — with three walks and three strikeouts. He is 7-0 with a 1.68 ERA in his last 10 starts at Kauffman Stadium dating to June 26 last year.
ORIOLES 2, RANGERS 0
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas outfielder Josh Smith was taken to a hospital after he was hit in the face by a pitch against Baltimore.
Smith, a left-handed batter, was struck on the right side of his face by a slider from Danny Coulombe. Gunnar Henderson and Jorge Mateo homered for the Orioles, and Tyler Wells provided a lift with five hitless innings in relief.
Orioles right-hander Kyle Bradish exited with a bruised foot after he was struck by Jonah Heim's line drive in the second. Coulombe (1-0) then got four outs before Wells entered.
Felix Bautista pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.
Texas' only hit was a second-inning single by Josh Jung. It was the first loss for the Rangers in four games under new manager Bruce Bochy.
Jon Gray (0-1) allowed four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out seven.
