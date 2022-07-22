CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The plan wasn't for Georgia Tech to lose top running back Jahmyr Gibbs as a transfer to Alabama in the Southeastern Conference. Yet the Atlantic Coast Conference school has found its share of help from the SEC, too, in the form of seven transfers.

It's a common theme for schools in those leagues amid freer movement through the transfer portal: players shifting from one power conference to the other, often to stay close to home and within an overlapping Southern footprint.

AP Sports Writer Charles Odum in Atlanta contributed to this report.

