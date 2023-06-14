HOUSTON (AP) — José Abreu scored on catcher Keibert Ruiz's throwing error in a wild ninth inning to give the Houston Astros a 5-4 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

Kyle Tucker led off with a single off Hunter Harvey (2-3), and Abreu followed with an infield single. Yainer Diaz struck out before Corey Julks walked to load the bases to set up Jake Meyers' grounder to short.

