HOUSTON (AP) — José Abreu scored on catcher Keibert Ruiz's throwing error in a wild ninth inning to give the Houston Astros a 5-4 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.
Kyle Tucker led off with a single off Hunter Harvey (2-3), and Abreu followed with an infield single. Yainer Diaz struck out before Corey Julks walked to load the bases to set up Jake Meyers' grounder to short.
C.J. Abrams threw home to get the second out, but Ruiz's throw to first went off Meyers' helmet and allowed Abreu to score.
The Nationals argued the final play with the umpires, saying that Meyers was out of the baseline, but to no avail.
Washington manager Dave Martinez began his postgame availability by holding up a picture that showed Meyers running on the grass on his way to first.
"There it is right there," Martinez said. "Take a look at it. Is that on the line? I don't think so. I'm over this play. Seriously. They need to fix the rule. If this is what the umpire sees that he's running down the line, I'm tired of it. I'm tired of it. Fix it. We lost the game, and he had nothing to say about it because he can't make the right call. Brutal."
Martinez said he was not given an explanation only that home plate umpire Jeremy Riggs saw Meyers run down the line.
"I think they were disputing whether he was in the baseline or not," Houston manager Dusty Baker said. "That's always a questionable call. Nobody really has the vantage point very good except really the home plate umpire, and he said it was nothing."
Meyers said he ran up the line and collided with first baseman Matt Chavis' glove, adding that he was touching the base.
"I think that kind of sent the ball elsewhere," Meyers said. "I'm not really sure, but I know we scored, and we won. That's good."
Washington rallied for three runs in the ninth off Houston closer Ryan Pressly (1-2). Joey Meneses reached on an error by Alex Bregman to start the inning and scored on an RBI double by Corey Dickerson.
After Ruiz grounded out, Ildemaro Vargas grounded to the pitcher, but Pressly threw wide to home, allowing Dickerson to score. Dominic Smith tied it at 4 with an RBI triple, but Pressly recovered to get two groundouts to end the inning and keep it tied.
"What was going through my mind was we had to get out of there with at least a tie because we had some horses coming up in the ninth," Baker said. "We gave them three runs in the ninth, and they gave us one run in the bottom of the ninth."
Abreu hit a two-run double in the first, and Abreu and Diaz hit back-to-back solo home runs in the fourth to make it 4-0. Abreu finished with three hits and is 5 for 7 in the two games against Washington.
Framber Valdez allowed one run on five hits with six strikeouts in seven innings. He lowered his ERA to 2.27. Valdez has allowed one run or fewer in four of his last five starts.
The Nationals got a run back in the fifth on an RBI groundout by Abrams, scoring Smith, who had doubled to lead off the inning.
Josiah Gray allowed four runs on six hits with five strikeouts in seven innings. It was second time in the last three games Gray has surrendered four runs.
Washington has lost eight of its last nine games.
BRAVES 6, TIGERS 5
DETROIT (AP) — Eddie Rosario hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning and Atlanta held on to beat Detroit and sweep a doubleheader.
Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr. had solo homers earlier for the NL-East leading Braves, who scored in five of the first six innings. Andy Ibanez, Matt Vierling and Jake Rogers also cleared the fences in the second game, pulling Detroit into a 5-all tie after five innings.
Collin McHugh (3-0) pitched three perfect innings after starter Dylan Dodd allowed five runs on six hits and three walks over four innings. Detroit's Michael Lorenzen (2-4) gave up six runs on nine hits over six innings.
In the opener, Michael Harris went 4 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs while Acuna Jr. had three hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs. Atlanta ace Spencer Strider (7-2) benefited from pitching for a high-scoring team, picking up the win despite giving up five runs and seven hits in five innings of the opener. The right-hander gave up three homers, walked two, hit a batter and struck out six to increase his major-league leading total to 127 this season.
Tigers rookie Reese Olson (0-2) gave up seven runs — six earned — on five hits and two walks over three innings.
BLUE JAYS 3, ORIOLES 1
BALTIMORE (AP) — José Berríos took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, George Springer homered and Toronto beat Baltimore to end the Orioles' five-game winning streak.
Berríos allowed only two runners to reach through six innings — on a walk and a hit batter — before Adley Rutschman led off the seventh with a soft liner that dropped well in front of center fielder Kevin Kiermaier.
Berríos (7-4) went 7 2/3 innings, allowing three hits, striking out five and walking one. The 29-year-old righty improved to 10-0 lifetime against the Orioles. Jordan Romano gave up three straight two-out singles in ninth, the last an RBI hit by Aaron Hicks, before striking out Adam Frazier to earn his 19th save.
Berríos outpitched Orioles starter Kyle Bradish (2-3), who had a shutout going until Springer hit a solo shot in the sixth.
RANGERS 6, ANGELS 3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien and Corey Seager hit back-to-back homers with two outs in the seventh inning to lift Texas over Los Angeles.
Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run homer in the ninth, his AL-leading 21st. It extended his hitting streak to a season-high 11 games.
Josh Sborz (3-2) got the win working scoreless seventh and eighth innings.
Jimmy Herget (1-3) allowed Texas' three seventh-inning runs in his one inning of relief of Reid Detmers.
METS 4, YANKEES 3, 10 INNINGS
NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo hit a game-ending double in the 10th inning and the New York Mets recovered from a string of mental and physical errors to beat the New York Yankees for a two-game Subway Series split.
In the 10th, with Eduardo Escobar the automatic runner at second, Albert Abreu (2-2) struck out Mark Vientos. Nick Ramirez relieved and Nimmo hit a drive over Jake Bauers and off the wall in right-center. Escobar tagged up and sprinted home with a headfirst slide, giving the $355 million Mets just their second victory in 11 games and third walk-off win this season.
Dominic Leone (1-2) got his first win since joining the Mets last month.
The Mets made two errors and committed only the second shift violation in the major leagues this season.
GIANTS 8, CARDINALS 5, 10 INNINGS
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-tying two-run homer in the ninth inning and Thairo Estrada had the go-ahead single in 10th, and San Francisco rallied to complete a three-game sweep of St. Louis.
Estrada's single scored Yastrzemski, who was the automatic runner at second base. Wilmer Flores and LaMonte Wade Jr. followed with RBI singles off Steven Matz (0-7).
Tyler Rogers (1-4) got the win with a perfect ninth inning and Camilo Doval earned his 18th save in 19 opportunities.
Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery gave up three runs in 6 1/3 innings, allowed seven hits, walked two and struck out seven.
CUBS 10, PIRATES 6
CHICAGO (AP) — Dansby Swanson started Chicago's six-run sixth inning with a hit, then capped the rally with an RBI single as the Cubs overcame a four-run deficit.
Swanson finished with three hits and two RBIs to help Chicago knock off Pittsburgh, which entered in first in the NL Central, for the second straight night. The Cubs had 13 hits — 12 singles — to reach double-digits in hits and runs again.
The Pirates were cruising with a 5-1 lead before the Cubs sent 11 men to the plate in the sixth. Roansy Contreras (3-6) the first of five Pirates relievers, yielded five runs on three hits and two walks over 1 1/3 innings to fuel the rally. Pittsburgh's Osvaldo Bido started in his major league debut. The rangy 27-year-old right-hander allowed one run on four hits, while striking out six through four innings.
Chicago starter Drew Smyly (6-4) ended a three-game losing streak despite allowing five runs on nine hits in six innings. Three relievers closed it out, with Adbert Alzolay throwing a scoreless ninth.
TWINS 4, BREWERS 2
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A four-run third inning sparked by Carlos Correa, Joey Gallo and Trevor Larnach vaulted Minnesota to its first series sweep of Milwaukee since 2017, handing the Brewers their sixth straight loss.
Twins starter Bailey Ober (4-3) recorded a season high-tying seven strikeouts and two earned runs on six hits. Relievers Brock Stewart, Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax each pitched a perfect inning of relief, with usual closer Duran playing an unconventional setup role in the eighth. Jax earned his second career save.
A recently rejuvenated Twins lineup got hot during its second time through the batting order against starter Colin Rea (3-4). Rea allowed four earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks in five innings.
REDS 7, ROYALS 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cincinnati got three homers during a five-run fifth inning, including a three-run shot by Matt McLain, and held on to complete a three-game series sweep.
Spencer Steer homered in the second inning before Stuart Fairchild and Jonathan India joined McLain in going deep in the fifth, breaking open a 1-all game and sending the Reds to their fifth straight win and eighth in the last 10 games.
Ben Lively (4-4) ended a rough stretch for Cincinnati starters, allowing 10 hits but just two runs over 5 2/3 innings. Alexis Diaz entered with two on and one out in the ninth and struck out Freddy Fermin and retired Dairon Blanco for his 17th save.
The Royals' Daniel Lynch (0-3) gave up all four Reds homers, the most he's allowed in an outing in his career. He allowed seven runs on seven hits and a pair of walks as his winless streak stretched to 15 starts.
