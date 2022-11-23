GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged Wednesday that he's been playing with a broken right thumb for the past six weeks.

Rodgers hurt his thumb Oct. 9 during a foiled Hail Mary attempt on the final play of the Packers' 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London. Although the Packers have listed Rodgers with a thumb injury ever since, the four-time MVP hadn't said publicly that it was broken.

