One No. 12 started the clock on the countdown to his gold jacket and another switched numbers, conferences and shades of green.

The biggest storyline in the first NFL season this century without Tom Brady centers on Aaron Rodgers' quest to turn the New York Jets into a championship contender. The 39-year-old, four-time NFL MVP left Green Bay for a team that hasn't reached the playoffs since the 2010 season and hasn't won a Super Bowl since Broadway Joe Namath guaranteed one more than 50 years ago.

