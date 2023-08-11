Yankees Marlins Baseball

New York Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12) congratulates Harrison Bader after winning a baseball game over the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

 Jim Rassol

MIAMI (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a 464-foot home run, rookie Anthony Volpe hit a three-run drive and the New York Yankees beat the Miami Marlins 9-4 Friday night.

Judge hit his 22nd homer and is batting .256 with three homers and five RBIs since returning from the injured list on July 28. The home run was the longest at Miami this season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.