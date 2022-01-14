The Arkansas Activities Association voted on bids for the upcoming state and regional sites for basketball, spring sports and fall sports during a meeting Thursday afternoon.
For teams in White County, the Class 5A state basketball tournament is March 1-5 at Sheridan High School.
The Class 3A state basketball tournament will be played at North Arkansas College in Harrison, hosted by Valley View.
The Class 2A state basketball tournament will played at Junction City.
The Class 1A state basketball tournament will be played at Morrilton High School, hosted by Wonderview.
Regional basketball tournaments will be played Feb. 23-26.
The Class 3A Region 2 tournament will be played at Rose Bud. The Class 2A Central regional will be held at White County Central in Judsonia. The Class 1A Region 3 tournament will be played at Guy-Perkins.
The state baseball and softball tournament will be held May 12-14.
The Class 5A tournament will be held at Hot Springs Lakeside. The Class 3A tournament will be held at Valley Springs. The Class 2A state tournament will be held at South Side Bee Branch. The Class 1A state tournament will be held last Ouachita.
The regional tournaments will be held May 5-7.
The Class 3A Region 3 tournament will be held at Dover. The Class 2A Central regional will be held at South Side Bee Branch. The Class 1A Region 3 tournament will be held at Nemo Vista.
The state soccer tournaments are May 12-14.
The Class 5A tournament will be held at El Dorado. The Class 3A tournament will be held at Bergman.
The state track meets are set for May 2-7.
The Class 5A meet will be held at Van Buren High School. There was no bid submitted for Class 3A. Quitman will host Class 2A. No bid was submitted for Class 1A.
Harding Academy will host the Class 3A state volleyball tournament this fall. The Class 5A tournament will be held at Greenbrier. Brookland is the host of Class 4A. Mansfield is the host of Class 2A.
