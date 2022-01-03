The Arkansas Activities Association released the 2022 football conference assignments recently, and area schools are greatly affected.
The Searcy Lions remain in the 6A-East but there are 10 teams assigned to the conference, meaning they will have only one non-conference game. Members of the 6A-East include: Searcy, Benton, El Dorado, Greene County Tech, Jacksonville, Little Rock Catholic, Marion, Sheridan, Sylvan Hills and West Memphis.
Harding Academy is moving up a classification because of the competitive rules for private schools. The Wildcats, the three-time defending Class 3A state champions, will be in the 4A-2 conference with Bald Knob and Riverview, which is also moving up a classification. Other teams in the 4A-2 include: Cave City, Heber Springs, Lonoke, Mountain View and Stuttgart.
Beebe remains in the 5A Centra but the conference has nine teams, instead of seven or eight. They include Beebe, Maumelle, Mills, Morrilton, Pine Bluff, Joe T. Robinson, Vilonia, Watson Chapel and White Hall.
