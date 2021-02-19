The Arkansas Activities Association announced Friday that several state and regional tournaments have been delayed from their original schedule because of this week’s inclement weather.
The regional basketball tournaments for teams in Class 1A through 4A will now be played March 3-6. They were originally scheduled to be played next week. The state tournaments for for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 5A will be played March 8-15. The tournaments for 4A and 6A will be played March 9-13. The state finals at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs will be March 9-13.
“Due to the amount of COVID-19 cancellations during the regular season, a conference tournament may be needed for correct seeding into the regional and state tournaments,” the AAA said in a news release.
“Schools and conferences will need to check the updated deadlines for submitting their final seeds Ito the AAA. The AAA is committed to finding the most equitable solution when dealing with COVID-19-related no-contest and with unprecedented weather conditions that prevent the timely completion of the season.”
The Searcy Lions and Lady Lions are scheduled to play in the 5A-East conference tournament, starting Monday. The Lions are scheduled to play at West Memphis while the Lady Lions are scheduled to play at Batesville.
The 3A-2 conference, which includes Harding Academy, Pangburn, Rose Bud, Riverview and Bald Knob, will play a district tournament starting Tuesday at home sites. The top two seeded teams are already qualified for the regional tournament. The boys top seeds are Newport and Harding Academy. The top seeds in girls are Mountain View and Clinton.
The Arkansas High School state wrestling tournament has been been pushed back until March 3-5 at the Jack Stephens Center at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. The girls tournament was scheduled for this past Thursday with the boys tournament this weekend. The girls tournament will be March 3 and the boys tournament will be March 4-5.
The Searcy Lady Lions wrestling team is the defending state champion.
