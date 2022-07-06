JONESBORO, Ark. (7/6/22) – A busy and productive spring for the Arkansas State football team has carried over into the summer, but not just on the fields, in campus classrooms or the many student-athlete enhancement areas comprising Centennial Bank Athletics Operations Center.
The Red Wolves have been extremely active in community-service projects as part of their new “Champions in the Community” program established this past spring by head coach Butch Jones and his A-State coaching and support staff.
Like Jones’ “4th and 1” program, the “Champions in the Community” initiative provides an opportunity for student-athletes to gain rewarding growth as individuals in A-State’s football program. At the same time, it goes hand-in-hand with Jones’ conviction that the football program and community are inherently linked together as integral parts necessary to develop a winning culture.
The Red Wolves community-service efforts are backing up something Jones has been vocal about since his arrival in Northeast Arkansas – the support the football program and community provide each other are extremely important, so giving back is going to be a priority for A-State’s football program.
“I’m proud of the way our players and the community have both embraced this outreach, service and involvement,” said Jones. “We’re doing things weekly in Jonesboro and the surrounding areas, so we’re excited our players are getting out there and embedding themselves in our community.”
Since the program’s formation, the Red Wolves have been involved with community-service projects with people of all ages, visiting local schools, senior citizens and working with organizations such as Special Olympics.
A-State student-athletes have visited the A-State Child Development and Research Center to sanitize toys, read and spend time on the playground with children, and assist with landscaping. They have also visited the Visual and Performing Arts Magnet school to read to the kids and participate in “Recess with the Red Wolves.”
Players spent time at University Heights Elementary during parent drop-off to visit with students as they entered the school, and they provided a tour of the A-State football facilities for students from the Westside school district.
Including participating in two Special Olympics track meets at Valley View, the Red Wolves have spent time with multiple school districts in the area. They visited Blessed Sacrament Catholic School as part of a community-service event as well.
The Red Wolves enjoyed an ice-cream social with South Wind Heights, a senior-living community. They took part in a food drive for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas this past April, the same month they signed autographs and visited with fans on Allison Field at Centennial Bank Stadium following their annual spring game.
While the football program has taken part in additional community-service projects and plans to continue visiting the same locations, they are working to expand their outreach in the future with communication already taking place for opportunities to work with the Food Panty on the A-State campus, Kids Unlimited Learning Academy and Habitat for Humanity, among others.
In order to arrange community-service projects with the Arkansas State football team, A-State Director of Player Welfare and Development Robert Garth can be contacted by calling 870-972-2092 or e-mailing rgarth@astate.edu.
