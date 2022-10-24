PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden and the 76ers watched plenty of their bad plays on film during recent practices. The clips magnified the results on the court.
"I felt like we were 0-82," Harden said.
They don't have to worry about that now.
Harden had 29 points and 11 assists, and Joel Embiid scored 26 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their first win of the season, 120-106 over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
The Sixers started 0-3, dropping the first two games to Eastern Conference contenders Boston and Milwaukee. Embiid dropped 40 points in a loss to San Antonio as the Sixers still joined Orlando as the only East teams at 0-3.
"We've got to continue to work, continue to build really good habits and live with the results," Harden said.
Harden made 10 of 18 shots from the floor and hit two straight 3s in the fourth that pushed the lead to 109-95.
"I'm trying to create the best shot available," Harden said.
The Sixers put the smack down on the Pacers from the jump and a little bit of something from everyone to cruise into the win column. The Sixers had six players each hit one 3-pointer in the first quarter. They made 12 of 22 shots in the second and raced to a 19-point lead. Harden and Tobias Harris combined for nine of Philadelphia's 19 3-pointers.
"We have a team that can shoot 3s, right? if you're open, shoot them," Rivers said.
Harris hit four 3s and scored 18 points.
"People don't talk about Tobias Harris enough," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. "He's a tremendous player."
Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 19 points and 10 assists. Buddy Hield had 18 points.
The good news for Philly, the Sixers didn't need much out of Embiid. The reigning NBA scoring champion, Embiid said over the weekend his offseason were slowed by a battle of plantar fasciitis (pain under the heel and foot). Embiid said he essentially shut down all physical activity for two months headed into training camp and said he was still "trying to work my way back."
He threw down a thunderous right-handed baseline dunk late in the third that woke up a quiet crowd.
"I liked his patience," Rivers said. "This is one of those games, you haven't won a game, they were trapping him every time. He just kept moving it. There was no rush. I just liked how he approached the game."
The good news for the Sixers, their slow start was lost in the Philly sports shuffle among the Phillies trip to the World Series, the Eagles' 6-0 start and the Union's run to the Eastern Conference final.
Plus, it's early and Rivers believed the Sixers can straighten out and contend rather than fall into a long losing streak.
"I've seen talent," Rivers said. "It just has to match and work. I just like our guys in the locker room. There's no reason to believe the other way, personally."
Rivers, in his third season as Philadelphia's coach, added the Sixers still have to shore up some weaknesses to become the kind of team that can make a run in the East.
"We may go on a run. Even if we do, we're not ready yet to be that team," he said. "It's just going to take time."
GRIZZLIES 134, NETS 124
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane scored 38 points each to lead the Grizzlies to a victory over the Nets.
Morant and Bane also each had seven assists each. Bane, who struggled shooting to start the season, was 14 of 21 overall and 8 of 11 from 3-point range, the eight 3-pointers a career-high. Santi Aldama scored 17 points for Memphis.
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving each scored 37 points for the Nets, Nic Claxton finished with 16 points.
Memphis broke open a close game with a 17-2 run early in the third quarter. Bane scored 19 in the period. Durant was able to keep the Nets close but had little help as the Grizzlies extended their lead to as many as 15. Despite Durant's 17 in the quarter, Memphis outscored the Nets 45-28 in the third.
Memphis never relinquished its lead in the fourth.
ROCKETS 114, JAZZ 108
HOUSOTN (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. scored 26 points and Jalen Green added 25 to lead the previously winless Rockets to a victory over the Jazz, handing them their first loss of the season.
Utah and Portland began the day as the only undefeated teams in the Western Conference, both at 3-0. Houston entered 0-3.
The Rockets led much of the way, building a 10-point lead in the first half, but Utah tied it before Eric Gordon's layup gave Houston a 110-108 advantage with 1:23 remaining.
Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr., the third overall pick in this year's NBA draft, made all four of his free throws in the last 24.5 seconds to seal it. Smith finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
Seven players scored in double figures for the Jazz, led by Jordan Clarkson's 17 points. Lauri Markannen had 14, and Kelly Olynyk, Jarred Vanderbilt and Simone Fontecchio each added 13.
RAPTORS 98, HEAT 90
MIAMI (AP) —- Fred VanVleet scored 24 points, Pascal Siakam added 23 and the Raptors rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Heat.
Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer that put Toronto up by six with 22.6 seconds left. Precious Achiuwa grabbed 22 rebounds for the Raptors, the most ever by a Toronto reserve.
Toronto outscored Miami 27-14 in the fourth quarter, getting five 3's in the final 12 minutes. The Raptors outscored the Heat 42-24 from 3-point range.
Jimmy Butler scored 26 points for Miami, which got 22 points and 15 rebounds from Tyler Herro. Bam Adebayo had 14 points and Duncan Robinson added 12 for the Heat.
TRAIL BLAZERS 135, NUGGETS 110
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons had 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and the Trail Blazers won their fourth straight game to start the season with a victory over the Nuggets.
Simons had 22 points and six 3s in the third quarter alone as Portland became the only 4-0 team in the NBA. Damian Lillard finished with 31 points and eight assists for the Blazers, who took over in the second half after a sluggish start. The last time they opened 4-0 was 1999.
Aaron Gordon scored 26 for the Nuggets (2-2). Nikola Jokic, who had consecutive triple-doubles in Denver's previous two games, got into foul trouble and finished with nine points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
The Nuggets, with their bigger lineup, led by 11 early. Gordon's dunk gave Denver a 53-40 advantage.
KNICKS 115, MAGIC 102
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 25 points and 12 rebounds, Jalen Brunson scored 21 points and the Knicks kept No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and the Magic winless.
RJ Barrett added 20 points for the Knicks, who have won two straight since a season-opening overtime loss in Memphis. Mitchell Robinson shot 6 for 7 and scored 14.
Banchero scored 21 points to become just the third No. 1 pick to open a career with four consecutive games of 20 or more points, but the wait continues for his first win as a pro.
Bol Bol added 19 points off the bench and Wendell Carter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds.
SPURS 115, TIMBERWOLVES 106
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Vassell scored 23 points and Jakob Poeltl added 14 points and 14 rebounds to help the Spurs beat the Timberwolves.
The Spurs jumped out to a 20-point lead in the second quarter and expanded the lead to 35 points early in the fourth quarter before the Timberwolves rallied.
Karl Anthony Towns had 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Minnesota.
BULLS 120, CELTICS 102
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points and 23 rebounds, and the Bulls wiped out a big early deficit to beat the Celtics.
The Bulls went from trailing by 19 in the first quarter with Jayson Tatum providing an early spark for Boston to leading by 16 near the end of the half. They then went on a big run after the lead dwindled to three early in the third and handed the Celtics their first loss after a 3-0 start.
Ayo Dosunmu scored 22. Zach LaVine, playing his second game after missing the first two, added 19 points, helping the Bulls stop a two-game skid and pick up their first win since the opener at Miami.
