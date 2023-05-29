PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid and the 76ers battled in yet another playoff game with the Raptors, this time in 2022, when the All-Star center barked at Toronto coach Nick Nurse — in a quite PG-13 fashion — to stop whining about foul calls.

Embiid's beef with Nurse didn't end in the playoffs. After the two-time NBA scoring champion was held — held, in quotes — to 28 points in a 2022 regular-season game, Embiid charged the Raptors "don't care about winning" as long as a player of his stature was held below his scoring average.

