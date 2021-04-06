There has been a surge this year in the number of Searcy youth playing summer baseball in the Searcy Recreational Sports League with COVID-19 active cases having declined in the state.
According to league director Rigel Page, 612 children will be playing and there will be 63 teams. There were around 500 participants last summer and 48 teams.
The season will kick off Saturday with a Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit, Run Competition from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Searcy Sports Complex on Queensway Street. This is a free event open to both girls and boys ages 7 to 14 and to all in the community.
"Anyone who participates in it needs to sign up online ahead of time; that is something that Major League Baseball is requiring this year," Page said, adding that there is a link to register on the Searcy Recreational Sports League Facebook page and there is also information about it on the Searcy Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
Hot dogs will be available for free from Simmons Bank, and the concession stand will be open also. There will be a couple of bounce houses, as well as a "radar speed check" with "winners by division and a guess-your-speed small prize, Page said.
He said a home run derby will be held for children, and one also might be held for adults, but "rain and number of volunteers will help us decide."
"They will get five pitches," Page said about the derby. "We will get the top hitters in another round to hopefully get a winner. There will be prizes for the winner."
Children are invited to wear their hats and team jerseys and hopefully, he said, they will be able to do a big group picture with the Searcy Fire Department's ladder. "We just want it to be a fun, community-type day where everyone can come together and have a little fun for a couple of hours."
As far as COVID-19 guidelines, Page said there will still be signs up about social distancing. "We are still going to have the 6-foot distances marked but we are not going to do any of the testing like we did before, taking the temperatures of all players."
If anyone wants to help out with this event, Page said they are welcome to reach out to him on the Facebook page. "We would love to have extra people helping. That would be great."
For youth softball, director Clarissa Mahanay said signups are still taking place with registrations being accept through Saturday. There were around 350 girls signed up to play as of Tuesday afternoon.
