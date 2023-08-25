SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have traded quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys less than three years after trading three first-round picks to draft him.
A person familiar with the situation said the Cowboys will send a fourth-round pick to San Francisco for a player drafted third overall in 2021. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms have not been announced.
"Really hard day," general manager John Lynch said on the team's preseason broadcast on KPIX during Friday night's exhibition finale. "Such a wonderful young man. We took a shot and it didn't work out. We own that. We take accountability for it. I think his story is very much unwritten. I'm excited for Trey. Dallas stepped up and really wanted him and they came after him. I think it will be a great landing spot for him."
ESPN first reported the trade.
Lance had lost the competition to Sam Darnold to be the backup to Brock Purdy in San Francisco earlier in the week, setting the stage for his departure.
The move is a remarkable backtrack following the hefty investment the Niners made in hopes of Lance becoming a franchise quarterback.
San Francisco traded three first-round picks and a third-rounder to Miami in 2021 to move up from No. 12 and draft the untested Lance third overall.
Lance started only 17 games at FCS-level North Dakota State before the Niners drafted him, and he never got much of a chance to gain the experience he needed in the NFL.
He spent his rookie season backing up Jimmy Garoppolo, starting just two games as an injury replacement and being hampered by a finger injury on his throwing hand.
Lance was handed the starting job last season, but that lasted less than five quarters as he broke his ankle early in Week 2 and was sidelined for the rest of the season.
Purdy, taken with the last draft pick in 2022, came on late in the season and won his first seven starts to take over the starting role headed into this season.
San Francisco signed Darnold in free agency after he flamed out with the Jets and Carolina after also being drafted third overall in 2018 by New York. Darnold ended up doing enough in practices and the first two preseason games to beat out Lance.
Lance has completed 56 of 102 passes in his brief NFL career for 797 yards, five TDs, three interceptions and an 84.5 passer rating. He also has rushed for 235 yards and one TD on 54 carries.
"I can tell everybody it wasn't for a lack of effort on Trey's part or on our part," Lynch said. "Circumstances took hold and he struggled through injuries. This team is ready to win. We like our quarterback room. We like Brock Purdy a lot, we like Sam Darnold and we like Brandon Allen. We wish Trey all the best in Dallas and we'll always care about that young man and admire his work ethic and the person that he is."
Lance's four starts will be the fewest for any quarterback taken in the top five of the draft in the common draft era for the team he made his debut. Jack Thompson had the previous low after starting five games for Cincinnati after being taken third overall in 1979.
The Cowboys now get a look at Lance, who is owed $940,000 this year and is guaranteed $5.3 million next season in the final year of his rookie deal.
Cooper Rush has been the backup most of Dak Prescott's career in Dallas, including last season when he went 4-1 filling in after Prescott broke his thumb in the opener.
The trade appears to be the end of the line for Will Grier, who has been the third-stringer the past two seasons without appearing in a game.
Purdy runs for a TD before Chargers backups roll past 49ers 23-12
By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy ran for a 5-yard touchdown during a brief tune-up for the season opener for San Francisco before the Los Angeles Chargers backups beat the 49ers 23-12 in the exhibition finale. The teams took different approaches in the final preseason game with San Francisco playing Purdy and several other starters for two drives, while the Chargers used almost exclusively second and third-string players. The game took place only a few hours after the Niners traded former quarterback of the future Trey Lance to Dallas for a fourth-round draft pick.
49ERS 23, CHARGERS 12
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy ran for a 5-yard touchdown during a brief tune-up for the season opener for San Francisco before Los Angeles' backups beat the 49ers.
The teams took different approaches in the final preseason game with San Francisco (1-2) playing Purdy and several other starters for two drives, while the Chargers (2-1) used almost exclusively second and third-string players.
Purdy moved the offense easily on his two drives with the first ending when Jordan Mason lost a fumble at the goal line and the second ending with his TD run. Purdy went 5 for 9 for 73 yards.
Sam Darnold, who beat out Lance for the backup job, struggled to get the Niners offense moving in his first three drives but ended the night by throwing a 6-yard TD pass to Willie Snead.
Brandon Allen, who is now in line to be the third-stringer if San Francisco keeps three quarterbacks, threw an interception on his first pass of the game.
The Chargers have been searching for options at running back behind starter Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley made a good case for it with a 75-yard run touchdown in the first quarter.
Backup quarterback Easton Stick also led a field-goal drive in the first half. Stick finished 9 for 11 for 38 yards.
Third-string QB Max Duggan threw a 3-yard pass to Hunter Kampmoyer.
PANTHERS 26, LIONS 17
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young completed 7 of 12 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in his final tuneup for Week 1, but Carolina Panthers lost to Detroit Lions.
Young led scoring drives on his only two possessions, the second culminating in his first TD pass — a 16-yard strike to veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen giving Carolina a 10-0 lead. The 22-year-old rookie from Alabama also scrambled three times for 21 yards and two first downs.
Young led a 14-play, 52-yard drive to open the game, resulting in a 41-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro. A pass interference penalty on the Lions extended Carolina's second drive. Young took advantage when he found Thielen, who beat third-string nickelback Will Harris near the left sideline for the score.
Thielen finished with four catches for 48 yards after shaking off an early back injury.
The Lions rested starting quarterback Jared Goff.
Former Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater led four scoring drives for Detroit (2-1) in the first half. He finished 13 of 22 for 178 yards, including a 70-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass to rookie Antoine Green in the closing seconds of the first half.
Green, the team's seventh-round pick from North Carolina, finished with three catches for 97 yards.
Craig Reynolds ran for 41 yards and a 5-yard touchdown as the Lions built a 20-10 halftime lead. Rookie cornerback Steven Gilmore returned a Jake Luton interception for a touchdown with 3:01 left to seal the win.
Andy Dalton made his preseason debut for the Panthers (0-3) after being sidelined with a back injury. He finished 6 of 11 for 60 yards and an interception in the end zone.
TITANS 23, PATRIOTS 7
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Malik Willis shook off a rough start while throwing for 211 yards and two touchdowns to lead Tennessee over New England.
Ryan Tannehill started and handed off three times in his lone action this preseason for the Titans.
New England rested much of its starters with Bailey Zappe starting at quarterback. The Patriots managed just 79 yards total offense.
Tennessee had six sacks and forced a turnover with its starters playing the first quarter.
Rookie Will Levis missed his second straight game with an injured left thigh.
AP Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon in Dallas contributed to this report
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl
