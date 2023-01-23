SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers defense hadn't been playing up to its usual high level in recent weeks, allowing a few too many big plays.

On a day when the offense struggled to produce, the Niners defense responded with a signature performance that sent them back to the NFC championship game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.