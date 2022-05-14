Four White County teams will be playing for state championships next weekend in Benton.
The Searcy Lady Lions soccer team, the Harding Academy boys soccer team, girls soccer team and baseball team will be making their way to Saline County and the Benton Sports Complex after winning their respective semifinal games Saturday. All four teams played for state titles a year ago.
Searcy, the defending Class 5A champions, beat El Dorado 6-0. The Lady Lions will play Siloam Springs for the state title.
Harding Academy’s baseball team, the defending Class 3A state champions, beat Paris 9-2. The Wildcats will play Ashdown for the state title.
Harding Academy’s girls soccer team, the defending Class 3A state champions, beat Green Forest 4-1. The Lady Wildcats will play either Central Arkansas Christian or Little Rock Episcopal. Their game was cancelled because of lightning. They will play Monday evening.
Harding Academy’s boys soccer team, which finished as the state runner-up a year ago, beat Green Forest 3-0. The Wildcats will play either Lincoln or Lisa Academy West. Their game was cancelled because of lightning. They will play Monday evening.
Game times for the state finals are scheduled to be released Sunday morning.
