The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats started the week out on a downslide with a non-conference loss at Mayflower on Monday and a close 3-2 loss to Flippin Tuesday in a 3A-Northwest Conference match. The Lady Wildcats rebounded for a big 3-1 home conference victory over Dover on Thursday.

Harding Academy is now 7-10 over and 5-3 in the Northwest standings. That puts Dover, Harding Academy and Rose Bud in a unique spot. With a one round-robin conference schedule, Dover has beaten Rose Bud and lost to Harding Academy while Rose Bud holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Harding Academy, meaning there will be no way for tournament seedings to be determined until every remaining conference match is in the books.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.