The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats started the week out on a downslide with a non-conference loss at Mayflower on Monday and a close 3-2 loss to Flippin Tuesday in a 3A-Northwest Conference match. The Lady Wildcats rebounded for a big 3-1 home conference victory over Dover on Thursday.
Harding Academy is now 7-10 over and 5-3 in the Northwest standings. That puts Dover, Harding Academy and Rose Bud in a unique spot. With a one round-robin conference schedule, Dover has beaten Rose Bud and lost to Harding Academy while Rose Bud holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Harding Academy, meaning there will be no way for tournament seedings to be determined until every remaining conference match is in the books.
The Rose Bud Lady Ramblers dropped a 3A-Northwest Conference match with Dover on Tuesday, but rebounded to defeat Valley Springs on Thursday 3-0, although it did not count as a Conference match. The win and loss moved the Lady Ramblers’ record to 16-5 overall and 5-3 in the Northwest standings.
Atkins will clinch the league title with one more win, now at 7-0 with two conference matches remaining next week. Valley Springs and Flippin now have two losses each, while Dover, Rose Bud and Harding Academy all have three losses. The Lady Ramblers will host Perryville on Monday in non-conference action, and will host Riverview Tuesday to complete their Northwest schedule. They will conclude the regular season on Thursday with a home match against Cedar Ridge.
The Riverview Lady Raiders started the week Monday with a 3-0 non-conference victory over Cedar Ridge, but lost a 3A-Northwest Conference game at Valley Springs, 3-0 on Tuesday and lost their non-league rematch to Midland 3-0 on Thursday. The Lady Raiders are now 1-6 in Northwest play. Riverview will stay local during the last week of the regular season this week with a Tuesday match at Rose Bud and a home match Thursday with Harding Academy.
