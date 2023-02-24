Rose Bud 75, Riverview 66 (Boys)
The fifth meeting between the conference rivals had perhaps the highest stakes, with the Ramblers (20-7) besting the Raiders for the second time this season on their home court. Riverview (22-5) was the top seed and wore their home whites, but the home stands were packed with fans wearing Rambler red as senior guard Rece Hipp led the way with 37 points for Rose Bud.
Things started to go sour for Riverview with 4:05 left to play in the game when sophomore guard Tadrian Baker was called for a player-control foul which waived off a Raider basket and kept Rose Bud ahead 62-57 and gave Baker his fourth personal foul.
That call would come back to haunt the Raiders big time less than a minute later when Baker and Rose Bud senior forward Jared Wray were called for double technical fouls following a Rambler score by Jace Goodwin. That put Baker on the bench for the duration following a bizarre mid-court meeting between the three officials which lasted several minutes. Goodwin was also fouled on the play before the double-technical call, and made his follow-up free throw to give Rose Bud a 65-57 lead.
Goodwin added 18 points for the Ramblers. Tucker Cunningham led the Raiders with 15 points while Baker and Tip Cunningham each added13 points and Trigg Rogders finished with 10 points for Riverview. The Raiders will play today at 1:30 pm between the loser of the late semifinal game between CAC and Episcopal. Rose Bud will play in the championship against the winner of that game tonight at 7:30 pm.
Harding Academy 61, Helena Central 42 (Girls)
The Lady Wildcats had perhaps their most impressive showing of the season as they routed the Lady Cougars, controlling the pace the entire way. Harding Academy (24-6) forced Helena to play at a slower pace which visibly took the Lady Cougars (22-5) out of the their comfort zone.
Callie City led the Lady Wildcats with 20 points with 15 points from McKenney Sheffield and 11 points each for Jamanno Akpunudo and Khloe Fullerton. Jakyra Jackson led Helena with 17 points.
The Lady Wildcats will face the winner of last night's late semifinal game between Episcopal and Lamar in the 3A-3 Regional championship game tonight at 6 p.m. Helena Central will face the loser of that game at noon in the third-place game.
