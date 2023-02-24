hipp

Rose Bud senior Rece Hipp scored 37 points in a 75-66 Rambler victory over Riverview Friday night in the 3A-3 Regional semifinals.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

Rose Bud 75, Riverview 66 (Boys)

The fifth meeting between the conference rivals had perhaps the highest stakes, with the Ramblers (20-7) besting the Raiders for the second time this season on their home court. Riverview (22-5) was the top seed and wore their home whites, but the home stands were packed with fans wearing Rambler red as senior guard Rece Hipp led the way with 37 points for Rose Bud.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.