Harding Academy 73, Mayflower 64 (Girls)
Senior leadership made the difference for Harding Academy during the opening round of the 3A-3 Regional tournament on Wednesday as the Lady Wildcats held on in a closely-contested matchup with Mayflower.
Lady Wildcats senior guards McKenney Sheffield and Callie Citty combined for 54 points with Sheffield finishing with a game-high 28 points, including 7 of 10 from the foul line, and Citty's 26 points which included a 13 of 17 performance at the stripe. Fellow senior Eva Abraham also had a solid night offensively and finished with 11 points.
Despite the No. 1 vs No. 4 seeding, it was anyone's game through most of the fourth quarter. Harding Academy (23-6) briefly held a double-digit lead midway through the third quarter before Mayflower (13-13 final record) came back with a vengeance, even taking a 54-53 lead to start the fourth period. The Lady Wildcats generated key turnovers at opportune times, however, and built the lead back while maintaining most of that margin in the final minute when Mayflower began fouling to send them to the line and stop the clock.
For Mayflower, Kiki Williamson led with 19 points while Riley Whittington finished with 18 points.
The Lady Wildcats are now qualified for the 3A State Tournament and continue on to the regional semifinals on Friday when they face Thursday's first-round winner between Helena Central and Atkins.
Riverview 56, Lamar 54 (Boys)
The Raiders (22-4) trailed most of the second half of a defensive struggle against the Warriors. Lamar (10-16 final record) held a 54-51 lead with just 1:16 remaining when a pair of steals from Jo Jo Williams finally put momentum on Riverview's side. Trigg Rodgers hit the front end of a two-shot foul to bring the Raiders to within one with 43 seconds remaining off Williams' first steal, and Williams tied the game at 54 when he hit the back end of his two-shot foul less than 20 seconds later.
Tip Cunningham then picked up a loose ball on Lamar's end and was fouled with 19 seconds remaining. Cunningham hit both free throws, and the Raiders defense did its job in the closing seconds as Dougan Smith's shot missed the mark for the Warriors.
Tucker Cunningham led the Raiders with 17 points with 12 points for Tip Cunningham. Rodgers and Tadrian Baker each finished with 9 points for Riverview. For Lamar, Lane Miller led with 21 points.
With the win, the Raiders officially punched their ticket to next week's 3A State basketball tournament. The Raiders will play in the semifinal regional round on Friday when they take on the winner between Baptist Prep and Rose Bud Thursday afternoon.
Lamar 55, Pangburn 23 (Girls)
The Lady Warriors (25-3) lived up to their top ranking in Class 3A as they routed the Lady Tigers (18-18) in a game which ended under a continuous clock. Lamar's stifling defense left Pangburn with few opportunities in the final career game for seniors Kelsie Houston, Rivers McKee, Miranda Redman, Kaylie Waire and Haylee Phillips.
