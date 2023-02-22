Akpanudo

Jamanno Akpanudo drives inside against Mayflower in the opening game of the 3A-3 Regional tournament at Rambler Arena in Rose Bud on Wednesday.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

Harding Academy 73, Mayflower 64 (Girls)

Senior leadership made the difference for Harding Academy during the opening round of the 3A-3 Regional tournament on Wednesday as the Lady Wildcats held on in a closely-contested matchup with Mayflower.

