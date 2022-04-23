The 3A-2 district baseball and softball tournaments are scheduled to start Monday at Riverview High School.
Because of rain being forecast for Monday, it’s possible the tournament will be pushed until Wednesday.
Here are the softball matchups scheduled for Monday:
8. Mountain View vs. 9 Riverview, 10 a.m.
Winner Mountain View-Riverview vs. 1. Harding Academy, noon
4. Newport vs. 5. Clinton, 2 p.m.
2. Bald Knob vs. 7. Cave City, 4 p.m.
3. Pangburn vs. 6. Rose Bud, 6 p.m.
The baseball matchups are:
8. Cave City vs. 9. Riverview, 9 a.m.
Riverview-Cave City winner vs. 1. Harding Academy, 11:30 a.m.
4. Clinton vs. 5 Bald Knob, 2 p.m.
2. Rose Bud vs. 7 Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.
3. Pangburn vs. 6. Newport, 7 p.m.
The winners of the first-round games will qualify for the regional tournament.
The district tournament semifinals are Wednesday. The finals are Thursday.
