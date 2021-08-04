GR Pike, the founder/owner of P and P Trucking in Searcy who retired in 1996, started the engine on the White County Business Expo and Job Fair on Tuesday, July 27, in the Ganus Activities Center on the Harding University campus.
Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Buck Layne said Pike, who is now in the Malvern-Hot Springs area, is a three-time winner of The Great Race, which Pike said “is not actually a race but it is a time, distance and speed event that was formed back in 1983.
Pike said through “the race,” he got “passioned in it" and had a best friend who started doing it out of Fort Smith in 1993. “They had a lot of regional events back then: Texas, Arizona, northeast Ohio. So, we started doing regional events in 1993. Then in 1994, we got in and started doing the great race itself.
"You would usually start on the Pacific coast and end on the East Coast. The first year we started actually in the Pacific because we were out on [the Santa] Monica Pier in [Santa] Monica, Calif., and raced all the way to Hazelton, Pa.
The first year of involvement in The Great Race was not real successful for Pike and his friend, he said. “We didn’t know what we were doing, how to do it. We actually blowed our engine up the second day out. We prepared our engine overnight, left the next morning and it blowed up again. We didn’t know what was going on.
"We were in a 1924 Hudson Speedster. We loaded it up, we took off across the United States and made it to Illinois. I was a member of the Hudson Club and we called and the man there specialized in engines so we went into his place and overhauled it completely and got back in the race in Illinois and caught back up and finished it. We did finish.”
In 1996, Pike said he had some things come up so his son ran the race from Tacoma, Wash., to Toronto, Canada. “They did real well. I think they finished about 16th out of 100 cars.
"We run for a number of years and a couple of years, 2004 we won the race and in 2016 we won the race. There was a driver and a navigator and when we won it in 2016, he said I think we are on top so I think it’s time to retire, so we retired and haven’t done it since 2016.”
Pike brought some of his cars with him to display outside in the parking lot leading into the expo. A Hudson Racer, a 1932 Willis Roadster, a Triumph and a 1951 Street Rod were the cars on display.
He brought instructions from 2012’s Great Race. They totaled 19 pages. “If you look on the front of it, it says from Traverse City, Mich., to Dearborn, Mich. So if you are looking at it, you’re thinking it’s going to be a pretty short race but that is not true because when we left Traverse City, Mich., we went due north into Canada and then we went east in Canada all the way up through Toronto around that way and came into New York and we circled the Great Lakes and come back in to Dearborn, Mich. the other way so we actually went about 2,200 to 2,400 miles in nine days.
"When the race first started it was 15 days, we was going coast to coast and that was 4,400 to 4,500 miles so they shortened it to nine days, which is a whole lot better than 15, so we would start on Saturday and finish the next Sunday so it would only be nine days.”
In the race, you need to be very, very accurate on your speed, Pike said, “as far as holding your speed, and your speedometer needs to be very accurate.” He said the race is set up with a computer with the lead car. “When they take off, they have a computer that sets it up and they will run in three times during the year once they set a course and check it to see if there is any road construction, bridges out.”
The cars leave out one minute apart, Pike said, and there are usually 80 to 100 cars “so it is a huge undertaking. You have a driver and you have a navigator so two times that is 160 people in the race, but then if you’ve got two support people, you have 320 and then you have all the support people in the race so we’ve got somewhere between 400 and 600 people traveling with this event from town to town and on these instruction it will have set up where you have to stop, get gas, use the bathroom, get something to eat, they have lunch stops set up in town and other breaks and then the afternoon stop, so it is a long ordeal.”
The navigators need to be good at math, Pike shared. “In other words you need to know how long it takes you in a car to go zero to five, 10, 15, 20. You need to know all that up to 50 miles an hour. It is usually the top speed they require us. When we are going to the West Coast and driving to western states, they will increase it to 55 if you are out in the desert. It is not who gets there the quickest, it’s who gets there closest to the official time. You don’t know what that official time is. You don’t know what it is. You are just following these instructions.”
The race is a lot of fun and it is challenging, Pike said toward the end of his speech. “I have met a lot of great people from all over the United States and the world, from Australia, Germany, Japan, England, bring cars over here for this event. It is the richest old car event in the Unites States and probably the world.”
Searcy City Council member David Morris asked Pike what the entry fee was to enter The Great Race. “It is not an inexpensive thing,” Pike said. “It is anywhere from $5,500 to $8,500 for the entry fee. Now, it’s $150,000 prize money so the winner of the race wins $50,000 and prize money runs down to maybe fifth place but you also have different divisions. You have a rookie division. You have a sportsman division. You have an expert division, then you have a grand champion division.
"When you start as a rookie, you are a rookie for one year. The next year you are in the sportsman division and they have prize money set up for every division. There is also a thing called X Cup, that’s for votech schools that have body shops and engine shops, trying to keep the young people involved in the old car industry. There were only three schools in it this year. They have scholarships and awards for the kids in there. I think the biggest scholarship is $5,000. A school out of Tennessee has actually won it the last two years in a row.”
Pike said he though he might visit Arkansas State University’s votech to see if they were interested in getting involved in this.
Looking back, Pike said he started out running the race in a 1924 Hudson and the next year, he went out and bought a 1932 Ford that he ran in 1995 with the route being from Ottawa, Canada, to Washington, D.C., to Mexico City.
Pike said in the past, The Great Race made a pit stop at BerryHill Park and in 2007, they stopped for lunch on the square at the White County Courthouse.
A fun fact that Pike shared was that he and his best friend from Fort Smith wound up selling a 1920 Stutz Bearcat to TV talk show host Jay Leno. “We got to meet Jay Leno. We got to be friends with him. I have taken parts out to his museum in Burbank, Calif. I got to know him pretty well. He would come out and do shows in Tunica and we would visit him.”
Pike and his wife, Linda, have two sons, Kevin and Keith. Keith was at the event Tuesday, along with Linda, who worked the expo as a volunteer.
