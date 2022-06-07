2022 AHSCA All-Star Games

University of Central Arkansas, Conway

June 24

Baseball DH, Bear Stadium, 4 p.m.

Softball DH, Farris Field, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer, Estes Stadium, 5 p.m.

Volleyball, Farris Center, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer, Estes Stadium, 7 p.m.

June 25

Girls Basketball, Farris Center, 1 p.m.

Boys Basketball, Farris Center, 3 p.m.

Football, Estes Stadium, 6 p.m.

