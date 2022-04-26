WASHINGTON (AP) — First came Washington's Josh Bell, heading for home from second base on a teammate's single — not at his fastest on account of a right hamstring issue that kept him out of the previous game.
Result: Out at the plate.
Next, mere moments later, came Yadiel Hernandez, heading for home from second on a teammate's single — despite being given a stop sign by Nationals third-base coach Gary DiSarcina.
Result: Out at the plate.
Those back-to-back baserunning blunders in the fourth inning, with Miami outfielders Jesús Sánchez and Avisaíl García each making a throw to the plate to prevent a run, backed up Joey Wendle's first homer for the Marlins and helped produce a 5-2 victory over the reeling Nationals on Wednesday night.
"Two plays at the plate that were pretty much bang-bang," Bell said. "Six inches away from a different ballgame there. That's just the way the game goes sometimes."
Especially lately, it seems, for Washington, which has lost six consecutive games and managed to push across a grand total of 13 runs in that stretch.
Which, manager Dave Martinez acknowledged, contributes to maybe pushing to get some more scoring for a club that is now 6-13 and last in the NL East.
"We've got to try to score runs," he said. "We're not scoring many runs."
His lineup managed to take three singles and two walks in the fourth against Sandy Alacantara (2-0) and turn them into one solitary run in the fourth.
After walks to Juan Soto and Bell around a strikeout of Nelson Cruz, Hernandez delivered a run-scoring single. Keibert Ruiz then singled to center, but Sánchez threw out Bell at the plate after he was waved around third by DiSarcina.
"He's struggling a little bit right now. We've got to be conscious of that," Martinez said about his first baseman. "We've got to know now that we just can't push him that much until he really feels better."
Then Maikel Franco singled, too, and Hernandez tried to come home from second, too — and he got thrown out, too, this time by García from right. One difference: DiSarcina had his left hand extended toward the runner and his right hand aloft in an attempt to stop Hernandez.
"I was going all the way. I just had that in my head, to try to score there with two outs," Hernandez said through an interpreter. "By the time I did catch a glimpse of him on the side, it was too late for me to stop. I had to keep going."
Here's how Miami manager Don Mattingly preferred to view the sequence of events: "That defense in that inning changed the game a little bit."
Alcantara extended his shutout streak to 17 innings over his past three starts for the Marlins, who have won three of their past four games.
He ended up giving up one run and six hits over six innings before an announced crowd of 12,613 on a rainy evening.
"I did a pretty good job tonight," the right-hander said.
Wendle, who turned 32 on Wednesday, drove an 83 mph first-pitch slider from Josiah Gray (2-2) to center field after Sánchez walked and Garrett Cooper singled. Wendle was an AL All-Star for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021, then was traded to Miami in the offseason.
Anthony Bender pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save in four chances. It was his first appearance since giving up a two-run homer to Nolan Arenado in the ninth inning of a 2-0 loss for Miami on April 20.
YANKEES 12, ORIOLES 8
NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo homered three times to take over the major league lead, Aaron Judge connected on his birthday and Joey Gallo ended the longest home-run drought of his career as New York outslugged Baltimore.
Luis Severino (2-0) took a no-hitter into the sixth inning for New York before Jorge Mateo's one-out single. Anthony Santander followed a few batters later with a three-run homer.
Rizzo floated his sixth, seventh and eighth homers of the season over Yankee Stadium's short right-field fence for six RBIs. The previously slumping Yankees won for for the sixth time in seven games.
Gallo ended his drought with a solo drive off Jordan Lyles (1-2) in the fourth.
Austin Hays added a three-run homer against Jonathan Loaisiga for the pesky Orioles, who scored four runs against New York's bullpen.
BREWERS 12, PIRATES 8
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Willy Adames homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs, and Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.
Adames hit a two-run blast in the first inning and a three-run drive during a six-run sixth for the NL Central-leading Brewers. It was the first multi-homer game of his career. He added a two-run double in the fifth and finished 4 for 5, raising his batting average 45 points to .239.
The game was tied 4-4 in the sixth when Rowdy Tellez singled with one out off reliever Aaron Fletcher (0-1). Tyrone Taylor followed with a triple and came home on a single by Omar Naváez. Adames' drive later in the inning made it 10-4.
Brent Suter (1-0) allowed Kevin Newman's game-tying two-run single in the fifth in relief of starter Brandon Woodruff. Josh Hader entered with two on and two out in the ninth and struck out Tucupita Marcano for his ninth save, which leads the majors.
TWINS 5, TIGERS 4
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Detroit catcher Eric Haase made a throwing error on a botched rundown, capping a chaotic play that gave Minnesota two runs and a wild victory over Detroit.
Miguel Sanó had the final hit for the Twins — and his ill-advised baserunning after a long single off Detroit closer Gregory Soto (1-1) wound up helping them win their fifth in a row.
Javier Báez gave the Tigers the lead with a three-run homer in the eighth against Emilio Pagán. Báez also hit a two-out RBI double in the sixth to chase Chris Paddack, the only run allowed by the Twins starter.
Griffin Jax (1-0) pitched the ninth for Minnesota.
PADRES 9, REDS 6
CINCINNATI (AP) — Eric Hosmer hit his first homer of the season and Jake Cronenworth added a bases-loaded triple during an eight-run fourth inning that sent San Diego past struggling Cincinnati.
The Reds who snapped an 11-game losing streak on Sunday, own baseball's worst record at 3-14.
Joe Musgrove (3-0) allowed two earned runs through six innings. He beat the Reds for the second time this season.
In the fourth, Reds starter Reiver Sanmartin (0-3) gave up seven straight hits, including Hosmer's three-run homer.
METS 3, CARDINALS 0
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Chris Bassitt pitched six strong innings, and New York beat St. Louis for its franchise-best sixth straight series win to start a season.
Bassitt (3-1) struck out six batters and allowed two hits and two walks. Edwin Díaz pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save in four opportunities.
James McCann had an RBI double for the Mets, who were plunked three times by Cardinals pitchers.
CJordan Hicks (1-2) allowed two runs before being pulled in the top of the third inning. He was struck on the right wrist by a line drive in the second.
BRAVES 3, CUBS 1
ATLANTA (AP) — Travis Demeritte hit his first big league homer in nearly three years and made an impressive catch to back another strong outing by Max Fried, giving Atlanta a much-needed win over Chicago.
The World Series champions won for only the third time in their last eight games. The Cubs have lost six of seven.
Fried (2-2) pitched four-hit ball over six innings.
Demeritte broke a tie in the fifth with an opposite-field liner into the Chop House restaurant in right field off Marcus Stroman (0-3).
BLUE JAYS 6, RED SOX 5, 10 INNINGS
TORONTO (AP) — George Springer hit a two-run homer to force extra innings, Raimel Taipa hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the 10th, and Toronto handed slumping Boston its fourth straight loss.
Tapia hit a flyball to left on the ninth pitch of his at-bat against Matt Barnes (0-1), scoring automatic runner Bo Bichette.
Springer tied it with two outs in the ninth with his homer off Jake Diekman.
Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano (1-1) escaped a jam in the top of the 10th.
ROYALS 6, WHITE SOX 0
CHICAGO (AP) — Daniel Lynch pitched six crisp innings and Kansas City handed Chicago its eighth straight loss.
Bobby Witt Jr. had two hits and Carlos Santana drove in two runs, helping Kansas City stop a four-game slide.
Lynch (2-1) allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked two.
Dallas Keuchel (1-2) worked four innings in his second straight loss, allowing two unearned runs and two hits.
MARINERS 8, RAYS 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Logan Gilbert pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings, Adam Frazier hit a three-run double and Seattle beat Tampa Bay.
Frazier's double off Josh Fleming (2-2) came during a seven-run fourth inning for the Mariners that was made possible by back-to-back errors from shortstop Wander Franco and first baseman Ji-Man Choi.
Gilbert (3-0) gave up two hits and three walks while striking out seven. The 24-year-old right-hander has given up one earned run in four starts.
The Mariners have won four straight and 9 of 11.
PHILLIES 10, ROCKIES 3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Odubel Herrera homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Zach Eflin pitched six strong innings and Philadelphia again took advantage of some shaky Colorado defense.
Charlie Blackmon hit two solo homers for Colorado.
Eflin (1-1) allowed only C.J. Cron's single leading off the second and Blackmon's one-out homer to right field in the sixth. The right-hander struck out three and walked one.
The Phillies scored three unearned runs in the third against German Marquez (0-1).
