A 10-year-old Bradford girl has been chosen to be a member of the RodeoKids.com Ambassador team for her talents competing in multiple rodeo events and being in other associations.
Rylynn Clark’s character and passion for the western way of life and helping others are other reasons given for her selection to the team. Clark takes part in pole bending, barrel racing, goat tying, trail class and breakaway roping at approximately 70 equine youth events in many associations across the state.
Some of Clark’s favorite things within the industry are traveling to rodeos, hanging out with her rodeo friends and family and riding horses. “I have more responsibility because I have to feed and saddle my horses,” she said. “Every day I have the chance to meet people all around the world.”
When it comes to goals, Clark would like to win the national Little Britches Rodeo Association Finals in multiple events. Long-term goals for Clark are to help teach kids how to ride and rescue animals.
Being a RodeoKids.com Ambassador, Clark gets to represent RodeoKids.com and be a role model, wearing the patches and apparel in and out of the arena. She also has the opportunity to complete in monthly challenges and videos that help educate others and inspire them and get them interested in the western lifestyle.
The members of the team are said to develop life skills and get to learn from professionals within the industry while they build their personal resumes, their character and the industry as a whole.
RodeoKids.com is a platform purportedly dedicated to providing education, inspiration and opportunities for youth and families involved and interested in the western lifestyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.