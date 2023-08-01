Beginning this week, Arkansas law enforcement officers have a new tool to help enhance safety by utilizing automated speed enforcement cameras in interstate work zones.
Sen. Kim Hammer and Rep. Lanny Fite introduced the legislation, which was approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Sarah Sanders earlier this year.
The law allows for the use of automated speed enforcement devices to capture images of speeding vehicles in interstate work zones. Information regarding the speeding vehicle will be transmitted to an officer stationed “downstream,” who will then have the authority to issue a warning or citation.
“This technology will help save lives,” Arkansas Department of Transportation Director Lorie Tudor said. “I want to thank the Arkansas state Legislature and the governor for enacting this law in the interest of worker and motorist safety across the state.”
The technology is to be solely used to assist officers in enforcing speed limits in interstate work zones. It is not authorized to be used to issue tickets by mail. An officer must be present for a warning or ticket to be issued. Signs will alert drivers when they are entering a work zone that may have automated speed enforcement devices in use. The law stipulates that data captured from these devices shall not be retained except when it is used to issue a warning or citation.
“With the ongoing shortage of law enforcement officers, this technology will help supplement our existing officers’ efforts to keep Arkansas roadways safe,” Arkansas Highway Police Chief Jeff Holmes said. “The automated camera’s presence in the work zone means we can have an officer stationed downstream to safely perform traffic stops outside of the work zone, keeping everyone safer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.