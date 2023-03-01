Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.