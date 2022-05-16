Smith votes to table public comment discussion
James Smith is a member of the White County Central School Board who voted Thursday night to table discussion about the district's public comment policy and did not vote on whether to amend the policy. His name was incorrect in Saturday's edition.
The Daily Citizen apologizes for any problems this mistake may have caused and corrects errors promptly and courteously. If you have a correction or clarification, please call Editor Steve Watts at (501) 268-8621 or e-mail him at swatts@thedailycitizen.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Beebe schools administrator, husband found guilty of violating city's social hosting ordinance
- Incumbent City Attorney Gibson yet to file, but another attorney seeking spot
- Smith votes to table public comment discussion
- Smith leads Wildcats past Eagles in 3A semifinals
- Ramblers, Tigers seasons end with losses in first round
- Lady Lions, Harding Academy teams head to state soccer finals
- 4 area teams make state-title games
- 4 Air Force cadets may not graduate due to vaccine refusal
Most Popular
Articles
- Bryce Corp. asks Searcy City Council to abandon street so manufacturing facility can be built
- Searcy High School principal resigns, moving to payroll and human resources
- Steven Webb resigns as Unity Health president and CEO; Ray Montgomery returns in interim role
- WCC School Board deadlocks on amending open public comment policy for meetings
- Central Arkansas Drug Task Force No. 1 in amount of drugs seized in 2021, first quarter of 2022
- White County sheriff candidates make another pitch at forum last week
- All three White County circuit clerk candidates tout experience
- City of Searcy to spend $335,000 to develop 20-year master plan, expected to take 12-15 months
- Washburn claims to be 'true conservative' option for Arkansas governor
- Parents voluntarily dismiss mask policy lawsuit against Searcy School District officials
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.