Smith votes to table public comment discussion

James Smith is a member of the White County Central School Board who voted Thursday night to table discussion about the district's public comment policy and did not vote on whether to amend the policy. His name was incorrect in Saturday's edition.

The Daily Citizen apologizes for any problems this mistake may have caused and corrects errors promptly and courteously. If you have a correction or clarification, please call Editor Steve Watts at (501) 268-8621 or e-mail him at swatts@thedailycitizen.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.