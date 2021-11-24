Skeletal remains found by a hunter in Jackson County on Friday have been identified as belonging to a 22-year-old Bradford man who went missing in 2019, according to Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas.
Lucas said in a news release Wednesday that the Arkansas Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that the remains were from Michael John Morris. He said the remains "were recovered in Jackson County near Olyphant" near Arkansas Highway 367 South.
Morris had been reported missing Jan. 28, 2019. He was last seen in the Olyphant community walking along Highway 367. Morris reportedly had been in a vehicle with his stepbrother, but said he wanted out around 8 p.m. to go "arrowhead hunting" and would walk back home.
Morris' mother, Cynthia Medlock, posted around 3 p.m. Wednesday that she had been given confirmation "although I was pretty sure" that it was her son when the remains were found.
"I am still trying to process everything and on my way to get my baby so I can give him a proper burial," Medlock said. "I will keep everyone updated and would like to thank everyone for all the prayers and support for the last almost 3 years. I just need a little time."
Bald Knob Barth Grayson said he visited with Medlock, who owns the Bradford Funeral Home, "in-depth a couple of times and shared some thing people have told me, and she already knew everything that I told her."
"She knows a lot about this case, but I sent her a message today," Grayson said. "I didn’t want to bother her personally, but I was glad that she had started her closure journey because that’s what it is, a closure journey, because it’s not over for her. She will get some to satisfaction, some comfort in knowing they have found his remains, but the true comfort, the true satisfaction is going to come when they find his killer, and many people believe that it was a homicide."
Authorities have not said whether the case is being investigated as a homicide.
