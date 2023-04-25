Three Harding Academy student athletes signed their Letters of Intent to play at the next level in their respective sports on Friday morning. Jack Henry Wise (black shirt) signed to play golf at Union University. Multi-sport star Sarah Davis signed to play softball at ASU-Newport, and Levi Lang signed to play baseball at Northwest Mississippi Community College.
