When the city of Bald Knob applied for a sidewalk grant in 2021, the Arkansas Department of Transportation “missed it ... for whatever reason,” according to engineer Trey Foster with Civil Engineer Associates LLC. However, last year, the city was awarded “the maximum you could apply for.”
Foster discussed the Transportation Alternatives Program grant with the Bald Knob City Council on Thursday at the city’s first sidewalk grant meeting. The project scope turned in was for sidewalk work on selected sections of Brown Street, Park Street, North Main Street, Center Street and Hickory Street.
“We put enough quantity in there to get you up to the maximum that you could apply for, which was $500,000,” Foster said. “In order to get the full $500,000 for construction, y’all’s max would be $125,000 on that, so you got a total construction cost of $625,000. Five-hundred thousand dollars comes from the highway department as a reimbursement. Any cost associated with engineering, surveying, if we have to move utilities or acquire a right of way, all of those costs are 100 percent on the city.”
The surveying fee estimate is $10,900. Foster’s company’s fee for engineering, design and inspection is based on the the $625,000 construction estimate and comes to $75,000. He said 75 percent of that amount is paid out during the design phase. The company does the total basically as 12 percent of the estimated construction cost and that works out as 8 percent for design and 4 percent for construction costs. Foster said that does not get an inspector out on the project each day but does get him out periodically, and he will process payment requests and reimbursement requests for the city.
Councilman Johnny Hodges said Bald Knob’s sales tax has fortunately “held up good, especially after the gas well drilling left town.”
Councilman David Smith said after “this two-year shutdown,” referring to COVID-19, “people are going to open up,” meaning getting out more in the community and spending more, thus adding to the tax revenue.
Foster said the way he works these projects is to minimize any additional rights of way. He said he tries to stay in the city’s rights of way or state rights of way so that the city doesn’t have to get easements. If the city requires a right of way, there are some rules involved, but Foster said he will try to handle everything for the city.
Foster said the Department of Transportation wants to see design plans when the project is 30 percent, 60 percent and 90 percent complete. Once those are submitted, he said it could be two weeks to three months before DOT sends comments back.
Most of the scope of the Bald Knob work will be on city streets so Foster anticipates the comments would be fewer and come back sooner than if they were working on a highway right of way. A small portion of the project is on a highway right of way, but he said that shouldn’t be a major issue.
Councilman Johnny Hodges asked Foster where the closest project is that he and his company have done. He said Pangburn on Arkansas Highway 16 that starts basically at City Hall and runs to the west to a medical clinic and another part that goes around the city park and the baseball field. He said he also has a project in Vilonia getting ready to start. Foster said his company has done several of these projects in the Batesville area.
Bidding for the project needs to be advertised in the statewide newspaper, he said, adding that he would not be surprised if 10 or 11 bidders come forward.
Mayor Gary Looney said the first thing that has to happen, though, is the Department of Transportation has to send the city an agreement of understanding letter that the city will have to sign and submit before any work can begin.
Last November, Councilwoman Mary Lou Smith said the project will be done “in three phases,” with phase one from Brown Street to Hickory Street, “where most children walk to and from the school.”
She said she has had residents send her videos of children walking in the middle of the street in the “pouring rain because there are no sidewalks.”
“This street leads off into several community areas that have a large population of children in school and they all walk that route to the school,” she said. “Several people kept calling me about it and I was on board that yeah, it’s an absolute need. So when we started applying for the grant I called three or four people and said, ‘I need you all to write us a letter.’ We got so many letters, the grant writer wouldn’t even take them all; the response from the public was humongous.”
She said the three phases would take at least three years to complete.
