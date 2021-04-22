Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Cloudy early with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.