Area writer James Gabel is headed to one of the largest motorcycle charity events in the midwest for a book signing.
Gabel is a member of the White County Creative Writers based in Searcy. He will be driving to Villa Park, Ill., on Aug. 22 to set up a book signing table at the event.
"I rode in the RJR events prior to transferring to Arkansas,” Gabel said. “Since then, it has grown to over 1,000 riders. I will be signing before the ride, and at the after-ride party at the dealership. I also be setting up signings at some of the dealerships here in the South."
Gabel is the author of four books published in a series called "The Crew." The White County Creative Writers group meets the third Monday of each month at Simmons Bank on Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.