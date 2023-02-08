Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 42F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.