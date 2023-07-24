The Daily Citizen has won 23 awards in the annual Arkansas Press Association Better Newspaper Editorial contest, including first place in General Excellence for smaller dailies.
The awards received by the Searcy newspaper included a total of six for first place, nine for second place, three for third place, four honorable mentions and the top prize for editorial writing. The Daily Citizen competes in the smaller dailies division as a publication that publishes a print edition more than once a week and online content five days a week. The smaller dailies division includes newspapers with circulation under 10,000.
The newspaper's first for General Excellence edged out the Pine Bluff Commercial in second and the Jonesboro Sun in third. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette won in the larger dailies division, Helena World for smaller weeklies, Carroll County News in Berryville for medium weeklies and The Leader in Jacksonville for larger weeklies.
Staff writer Greg Geary won first and second in the News Story category for stories headlined "Then who killed Johnny?" and "No renewal for Stanley." He also won first and second for Single Feature Photo for "Showing their colors" and "It's the great pumpkin." His other awards in the smaller dailies division were third place in Series Reporting for "House of Disagree" and Sports Feature Story for "Angler not hooked by handicap" and honorable mention in Feature Story for "Surviving 1952 tornado." He also won second place among all dailies in education coverage.
Sports Editor Jason King got first place in Headline Writing for "'D-word' not nasty for Wildcats," while former Sports Editor Mark Buffalo took first in Single Sports Action Photo for "Knockout Blow."
Editor Steve Watts won first and third in Editorial for "Being left with broken pieces" and "Rally around Chandler." His winning editorial also earned him the Freeman-Greenberg Prize for editorial writing, which is awarded to the top editorial writer for last year among all 101 of the APA's member newspapers, both dailies and weeklies. The prize is named in honor of the longtime publisher of the Pine Bluff Commercial, the late Edmond W. Freeman III, and Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial writer Paul Greenberg, who worked for the Commercial and later the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Greenberg, who died in 2021, also was a Pulitzer finalist two other times.
Watts also received second and honorable mention in General Interest Column for "Desks burst fireworks feeling" and "Tornado emergency?! ... Where's Walmart," second in News and Political Column for "Feeding need for better barricades" and second in Sports Column for "Don't be sour about pickleball." He and his staff placed second among all dailies in Best Front Page Design.
The Daily Citizen got awards for a couple of its contributors as well. Tara Thomas won second and honorable mention for her coverage of the Hunter Dean Bishop murder trial and Al Fowler got third in Picture Page Photo Essay for "Talent on display" and honorable mention in Single News Photo for "'No immediate needs.'"
The contest was judged this year by the Mississippi Press Association, which also judged the top winning entries to determine the winners of photo of the year (Democrat-Gazette photographer Thomas Metthe), the Freeman-Greenberg Prize, the Ernie Deane-Brenda Blagg Columnist of the Year Award (Ellen Kreth of The Madison County Record in Huntsville) and the Charles Gordon Newman Prize for distinguished news story (Scott Loftis of the Carroll County News).
