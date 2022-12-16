Super freshman Chip Johnson continues to lead the way for the Searcy Lady Lions and is once again your Sonic Player of the Week. Johnson averaged 22 points per game at last week's Lyon College Tournament and was named to the All-Tournament team. For the Lions, senior point guard Zyron Williams came off an injury to lead the Lions to the tournament championship and was named the tourney MVP at Lyon.
