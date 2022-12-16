Super freshman Chip Johnson continues to lead the way for the Searcy Lady Lions and is once again your Sonic Player of the Week. Johnson averaged 22 points per game at last week's Lyon College Tournament and was named to the All-Tournament team. For the Lions, senior point guard Zyron Williams came off an injury to lead the Lions to the tournament championship and was named the tourney MVP at Lyon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.