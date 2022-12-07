Junior guard Jayden Duffy is the Sonic Searcy Lions Player of the Week after leading the team with 13 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists against Catholic and 12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 blocks against Hall on Saturday in the Searcy Bank Classic tournament.
Chip Johnson makes her second appearance as Sonic Player of the Week for the Lady Lions. Johnson, a freshman, had 29 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals in a victory over Wynne Monday at the Lyon College tournament in Batesville.
