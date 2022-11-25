Junior Isiah Carlos has been selected as the Sonic Searcy Player of the week. Carlos had 19 points in last week's victory over Southside and 20 points in a victory over Greenbrier the following night, including 6 of 10 from the three-point line.
For the Lady Lions, junior Sara McCain led the way in a victory over Southside with 19 points, going 8 of 11 from the floor and was 2 for 3 from the three-point line. McCain also had 6 rebounds and 2 steals to earn Sonic Player of the Week.
