Junior point guard Isaiah Carlos has been named Player of the Week after a strong performance last Tuesday in an overtime victory against West Memphis. Carlos led the Lions with 19 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 charge.
Sophomore center London Flowers led the Lady Lions with 17 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals in a 5A-East Conference road victory over Marion on Friday night.
