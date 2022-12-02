The Searcy High School Players of the Week are both seniors. Bryce Theobald was named Player of the Week for the second time this season. Theobald had 12 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists against Bryant on Tuesday to lead the team, and had 13 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists versus Catholic on Tuesday. Guard Olivia Roberson was named Player of the Week for the Lady Lions after a strong performance on Monday against Vilonia with 15 points, 8 rebounds and 6 steals.

